Image Of 'Blood River' Is From 2016, Dhaka
BOOM found that the photo was taken in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2016 when poor drainage and heavy rainfall after Eid led to streets being flooded with animal blood.
An old image of rainwater mixed with animal blood overflowing the streets of Bangladesh's Dhaka after the Eid Al Adha celebrations is viral with misleading claims on social media.
The image is doing the rounds day after Eid Al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated on July 21, 2021. The viral photograph shows a rickshaw wading through waterlogged streets. The water has turned red because of the blood released from the animal sacrifices ahead of the festivities in Dhaka.
The image has been shared with a caption in Hindi which reads, "Some secular asked me yesterday that why didn't I wish on Eid? I said wait a bit, to celebrate Eid, Rooh Afza sherbet has been arranged for evening. Taste it and if you find it food, do tell me, I'll wish Eid Mubarak. So secular brothers, take jugs in your hands and go enjoy your drink...A river of sherbet is flowing."
(Original text in Hindi: कल कुछ सेक्युलर लोगों ने मुझे कहा कि आपने ईद की मुबारकबाद क्यों नहीं दी ? मैंने कहा कि अभी थोड़ा रुकिए ईद की खुशी में आपके लिए शाम तक रूह अफजा शर्बत का प्रबंध किया गया है उसे पीकर दिखाना फिर अच्छा लगे तो मुझे बताना, उसके बाद आपको मुबारकवाद दूँग। तो सेक्युलर भाइयो आप लोग हाथ में जग लेकर जाओ और मौज से पियो..नदी बह रही है शर्बत की)
The image has been shared on Twitter with a similar context.
Fact Check
BOOM ran a reverse image search on the photograph and found that the photograph is from Eid celebrations of Dhaka.
An article titled "This Eid, 'rivers of blood' flowed down Dhaka's streets. Here's why," was published on September 14, 2016 on Newslaundry. The image was also used in a report by Dhaka Tribune, which stated social media platform as the source of the photograph.
According to The Gurdian's report, "Authorities in Dhaka said they had established hundreds of designated sacrifice spots in the run-up to the festival to make it easier to clean away blood and animal carcasses."
But most residents sacrificed the animals in their garages or on the streets outside, avoiding the designated areas for sacrifice.
BOOM also published a video report about the incident on September 14, 2016.
Poor drainage system is a regular problem for residents of Dhaka. In September, 2017 a disturbing image of a minor girl posing in blood-stained rainwater was viral. BOOM published a report on it. Such images from Bangladesh have been often used to target Muslims of India.
