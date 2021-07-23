Image Of 'Blood River' Is From 2016, Dhaka

An old image of rainwater mixed with animal blood overflowing the streets of Bangladesh's Dhaka after the Eid Al Adha celebrations is viral with misleading claims on social media.

The image is doing the rounds day after Eid Al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated on July 21, 2021. The viral photograph shows a rickshaw wading through waterlogged streets. The water has turned red because of the blood released from the animal sacrifices ahead of the festivities in Dhaka. The image has been shared with a caption in Hindi which reads, "Some secular asked me yesterday that why didn't I wish on Eid? I said wait a bit, to celebrate Eid, Rooh Afza sherbet has been arranged for evening. Taste it and if you find it food, do tell me, I'll wish Eid Mubarak. So secular brothers, take jugs in your hands and go enjoy your drink...A river of sherbet is flowing." Click here to see the Facebook post and here for an archived link.

(Original text in Hindi: कल कुछ सेक्युलर लोगों ने मुझे कहा कि आपने ईद की मुबारकबाद क्यों नहीं दी ? मैंने कहा कि अभी थोड़ा रुकिए ईद की खुशी में आपके लिए शाम तक रूह अफजा शर्बत का प्रबंध किया गया है उसे पीकर दिखाना फिर अच्छा लगे तो मुझे बताना, उसके बाद आपको मुबारकवाद दूँग। तो सेक्युलर भाइयो आप लोग हाथ में जग लेकर जाओ और मौज से पियो..नदी बह रही है शर्बत की) The image has been shared on Twitter with a similar context.



According to The Gurdian's report, "Authorities in Dhaka said they had established hundreds of designated sacrifice spots in the run-up to the festival to make it easier to clean away blood and animal carcasses."



But most residents sacrificed the animals in their garages or on the streets outside, avoiding the designated areas for sacrifice. BOOM also published a video report about the incident on September 14, 2016.