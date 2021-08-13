2012 Image Of Ukraine's Overpass Plan Falsely Shared As Ahmedabad

An old image of a proposed design of an overpass in Kiev, capital city of Ukraine, has been falsely shared as a renovation plan of the Vaishnavdevi circle in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

BOOM was able to reach Viktor Petruk, the transport engineer, who designed the plan. Petruk stated that the image is from a proposed plan for a cirlce in Kiev, Ukraine.

The image shows a digitally created model of an overpass consisting of well planned circled roads, an over bridge, an under pass and modelled vehicles pictured in motion.

The image is captioned on Facebook as, "Design Of Vaishnavdevi Circle Ahmedabad"

The image has been widely circulated on Facebook with the similar claims.

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found the photograph on several Ukranian websites. Ukrrudprom, a Ukranian site, carried the image on December 6, 2012 and stated that the photograph shows a proposed overpass of Shuliavska, in Kyiv or Kiev, the capital city of Ukraine. The headline of the article, when translated, reads, "A new junction will be built in Kiev on Shuliavska." (Original headline: В Киеве на Шулявке построят новую развязку) The same image was published on another Ukranian website Autonews.





Another article published on June 10, 2014 Telegraf carried the same viral image. An excerpt from the article quoted the designer of the proposed project, Viktor Petruk. The excerpt reads, "The city authorities intend to reconstruct the Shuliavska overpass. In particular, it is planned not only to build a new three-level interchange, but also to equip the surrounding space, designer of the project, Viktor Petruk, told Segodnya."



"The junction will be three-level, with a reverse distribution ring," Petruk was quoted as saying to the website Segodnya, a Ukranian tabloid newspaper. On December 27, 2012, the transport engineer Viktor Petruk was interviewed on Uaprom about Shuliavska interchange construction. Furthermore, Petruk on June 15, 2017 wrote on Mistosite in details about the construction of the proposed plan and why it was rejected.

BOOM was able to reach Viktor Petruk through Facebook. Petruk confirmed to BOOM that the design was created by him and also stated that it was not selected or implemented. "I created the design but the proposed plan was not selected for the present construction, " Viktor Petruk told BOOM. According to an article published on March 19, 2019 on 112Ua, the Shuliavska bridge construction in Kyiv has been initiated. BOOM has compared the viral image and original design below.