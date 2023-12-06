In a world increasingly interconnected through digital platforms, a new study has cast a revealing spotlight on the intricate dynamics between social media use and individual well-being. The research, which surveyed 1,000 college students in the UK, explores how social exclusion and fear of missing out (FOMO) fuels individuals to use TikTok and Instagram.

The findings suggest a phenomenon termed the "social media trap," where a considerable percentage of individuals may be experiencing negative well-being due to their active participation in these online spaces. Here's what that means.

FOMO-Driven Social Media Presence



As the social media landscape continues to evolve, the report highlights that a significant aspect shaping its growth is the powerful influence of the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO). A significant percentage of users on TikTok and Instagram expressed a preference for a world without these platforms. When queried about their motivations for using these social media apps, the predominant factor, common among both TikTok and Instagram users, is the fear of missing out.

The surveyed students were also asked to state a value against their accounts. According to the report, users would need to be paid $59 (Rs 4,900) to deactivate TikTok and $47 (Rs 3,900) to deactivate Instagram if others in their network continue using their accounts.

On the other hand, individuals without accounts would be willing to spend $67 (Rs 5,580) and $39 (Rs 3250) to see others deactivate their TikTok and Instagram accounts, respectively.

Thus, the report concluded a presence of a "social media trap" affecting a significant portion of consumers. This means that their satisfaction with the platforms is negative, but it would have been even more detrimental if they abstained from using social media.

Building on these results, the report also explored whether such trappings exist in other domains, such as luxury products. Of those who possess luxury brands they personally purchased (like Gucci, Versace, Rolex), 44% would rather live in a world without any of these brands. For those who don't own such brands, the percentage preferring a world without them rises to 69%.

Regarding iPhone ownership, a notable 91% of respondents express a preference for Apple to release the iPhone every other year rather than annually. This fraction increases to 94% among respondents without iPhones.

The Web Of Social Media Addiction



The rise of conversations surrounding social media addiction reflects a growing awareness of the profound influence these platforms wield over users. A 2020 documentary, "The Social Dilemma" also explored the impact of social media on society, including its role in fostering addiction, making the issue more mainstream.

The documentary delved into the design and business practices of social media platforms contribute to a cycle of addiction, raising ethical concerns about the impact on individuals and society at large.

According to a survey conducted by Amnesty International in February this year, 59% of the young individuals and children now dedicate over two hours of their average day to engaging with social media. To grasp the essence of the mental well-being of young individuals and their sense of helplessness against the persistent encouragement from these platforms to engage in a relentless cycle of sharing personal data and consuming content, the organisation gathered feedback from 550 participants aged 13 to 24 across 45 countries.

The report found that in addition to social media's perceived "addictiveness", 74% of the respondents from various genders and continents expressed concerns about its encouragement of social comparison and the amplification of harmful content, which they believe adversely affects their mental well-being. Young individuals shared feelings of "anxiety" and "self-consciousness" arising from exposure to "unrealistic [body] images" on their feeds.

In the wake of these conversations regarding social media-induced mental health problems, Meta platforms, like Facebook and Instagram, recently faced lawsuits from dozens of U.S. states alleging that the social media platforms have contributed to a youth mental health crisis by fostering addiction. The lawsuit contended that Meta deliberately misled the public about the risks of its platforms and knowingly encouraged addictive and compulsive social media usage among young children and teenagers.

Read the full survey report here.



