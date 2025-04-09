,

Boys are left out

Some of our other research shows that cisgender, heterosexual boys are often left out of conversations about sex, relationships and consent. Such conversations could give them space to ask questions, express uncertainty and give adults a chance to hear what the boys are thinking. Instead of engaging boys with empathy or curiosity, we tend to talk at them, as if they alone are the problem, rather than talking with them. When pornography is demonised, we also shut down the possibility of honest discussion. This leaves boys, who are often too afraid to ask questions, to interpret what they’re seeing without support. That silence creates a vacuum, one increasingly filled by figures like Tate. The “self-proclaimed misogynist”, with more than 10 million followers on Twitter, is known for promoting harmful views about women, violence and sexual assault. Banning access to social media won’t fix this; it only deepens the lack of meaningful engagement with what young people might be seeing online. Educators are also nervous about broaching these topics. This is hard in an environment where talking to kids about sex remains taboo and who is responsible for having these conversations is unclear. Should it fall to schools? Parents? Police?

How we can support young people

What’s needed are policies and education that support youth educators to address this effectively. This also means meeting boys where they are and providing all young people with the digital and relational skills to navigate these issues. Young people don’t need Adolescence to understand the internet – they already do. What they need is support, space to ask questions and skills to navigate the ideas they’re exposed to, both online and in the world around them. That requires brave policies that prioritise education and equip them with critical digital literacy. And if we’re serious about supporting young people, we need to stop pretending the problem starts with them. Alexandra James, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University; Andrea Waling, Senior Research Fellow, Division of Health Research and Sociology, Lancaster University, and Lily Moor, Research Officer, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.