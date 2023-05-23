Popular dating app, Tinder released its Future of Dating Report 2023, on Monday. The report highlights how the Gen Z has been challenging the traditional methods of dating. Tinder defines Gen Z as the age group of people who were born between 1997-2012.

Tinder essentially caters to the age group of 18-25 years. When the app was launched, in 2012, its target users were ‘millennials’, that is, those born before 1997. Owing to the shift in its target, Tinder highlights how the dating culture too, has undergone significant changes.

Alluding to the Gen Z, the report reads, "Despite challenges such as climate change, political unrest, and economic insecurity, this generation inspires with their resilience, determination, and willingness to confront the world’s most pressing issues head-on."

What are the key highlights from the report?

-The study reveals that 55 per cent of the dating app users came into a relationship after meeting someone on Tinder. As many as 37 per cent knew someone who started their relationship after they found a match on the dating app. This data was revealed in a survey where 4,000 actively dating singles from the US, UK, Australia and Canada participated. The survey was conducted between January 21, 2023 and Feb 7, 2023.

- The ‘top green flag’ for a relationship for people aged 18-24 is when they are being themselves with their match. 'Green flag' signifies that a partner has healthy relationship behaviour, which can be a good sign that a potential relationship will start off positive and hopefully stay that way.

- For 39% of respondents, achieving personal growth and mental health were their top priorities for the next 3 to 5 years. Notably, 75% said their partner seemed more appealing if they placed importance on mental health. This was found through a survey of 4000 individuals, within the age group of 18-25, in the US, the UK, Canada and Australia between April 21, 2023 and April 25, 2023.

- The study also revealed an interesting point that 34 per cent of the users employed artificial intelligence to improve their dating profile on Tinder. This was revealed by a Tinder In app survey among the users aged 18-24 in the UK, US and Australia, between October 18, 2022 and October 28, 2022.

- Around 61 per cent of young singles have no qualms about multi-cultural relationships and interracial marriages. 80 per cent of the members also went on a date with someone from a different ethnicity.

- 77% respondents said they reply to someone they like within 30 minutes, with 40% saying they do so within five minutes, and a further 33% reply immediately.

How is Gen Z redefining dating?

According to the report, Gen Z associates the term "dating" with seriousness and a journey with a finite objective (i.e., a relationship), whereas older generations associated "dating" with something more casual with no clear aim or ending.

The report also quotes Paul C. Brunson, Tinder’s Global Expert in Relationship Insights, who has shared his thoughts as to why he thinks that the Gen Z is "revolutionising the dating landscape". According to him, "From their attitudes towards diversity and inclusivity to their embrace of technology and global connectivity, this generation is changing the world when it comes to forming meaningful connections."

Apart from this, Brunson also feels that this generation is challenging traditional masculinity norms. "Young men are modeling empathy and feedback for future generations, demonstrating that vulnerability and authenticity are assets," he said.

The present dating culture has seen a welcoming change enabled by a more nuanced understanding of gender and sexuality, according to Brunson. "LGBTQIA+ relationships are significantly growing due to Gen Z’s open-minded and inclusive approach to gender and sexuality," he said.











