Van Gogh 360° is in India. After a successful show in Mumbai's World Trade Center, the show is set to be staged in Delhi and Bengaluru. Van Gogh 360° is an immersive experience showcasing over 300 iconic works of the artist.

"Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings are housed in galleries and collections around the globe. Van Gogh 360 brings over 300 of his most popular works together in a dynamic show that is not to be missed," says the description of the exhibition on its website.

Earlier, the immersive experience of Van Gogh's art has been showcased in cities across the world and is in India for the first time.

Here is all you need to know about the innovative immersive Van Gogh 360 experience:



What is Van Gogh 360?

The immersive exhibition visualises Van Gogh’s art in a three-dimensional format, The Indian Express reported. The details and colour of the artwork are highlighted using "floor-to-ceiling projections".

The exhibits are shown using 360-degree panorama on larger-than-life screens with music using an immersive multimedia format, according to the Van Gogh 360 website.

"The combination of state-of-the-art technologies and classical art has already become extremely popular all over the world. Our experiences are entertaining, educational and interactive, that’s why they are appealing to the masses," it says.

What can visitors expect?

The Van Gogh 360 organisers call it an "authentic piece of multimedia art, which combines the exhibition of the paintings with the physical space in which they are projected."

None of the physical work by any of the artists is actually featured but is projected on giant screens. The full experience of the exhibit takes about one hour. Tickets to the exhibition cost Rs 999 on weekdays, and Rs 1299 on weekends. On weekday evenings, the ticket costs Rs 1099 and on weekends, the evening tickets cost Rs 1399. Entry for children below the age of four is free.



Merchandise and souvenirs are also available for purchase at the exhibit.

While the visitors are allowed to carry cameras and click pictures and videos, using flash for photography is not allowed. "Tripods are not allowed in the venue," the rules of the Van Gogh 360 specify. Eatables are not allowed in the exhibition area.

Born on March 30, 1853, Vincent Van Gogh was a Dutch artist and is counted among the most influential figures in Western art history. He has over 2,100 artworks to his credit. These include 860 oil paintings. While his parents weren't happy with his dream to become an artist, his uncle got him a job at an international art dealer Goupil & Cie. He took painting and drawing lessons with his uncle, the artist Anton Mauve. In the gradual course of time, he developed his own style with bright colours.

Despite being in a mental hospital for a year, he never stopped painting. He made 150 paintings that year including the Almond Blossom.

His style of art is called Post-Impressionism, which pushed past the limits of the ‘Impressionists’ — the use of vivid colours was much like the Impressionists but more open to distorting forms and using unusual colours. Van Gogh lived with a number of mental health challenges and died by suicide. He was largely self-taught and produced about 900 paintings and 1,100 works on paper in his decade-long career.

