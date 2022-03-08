Back From Ukraine: How Will Indian Students Complete Their Education?

The ongoing Russia- Ukraine crisis has led to the displacement and rehabilitation of close to 20,000 Indian nationals which included over 18,000 Indian students most of whom were pursuing medicine in Ukraine. Stranded for days, many of the students had to hide in bunkers and take on long journeys- even on foot- to make it to the borders. The evacuation process, so far, has been nightmarish, as many students have narrated. Meanwhile, students in Sumy are still stranded

However, for the 'lucky' ones who have safely made it out of Ukraine and returned home, the worries are now about their future.

In the midst of Russia continuing warfare, the fate of the universities in Ukraine is unknown. This has led to students raising questions on how they will continue their education and doubt whether they will be able to even complete it.

Indians studying medicine in Ukraine or any other country other than India are categorised as foreign medical graduates. If they want to practise in India, they are expected to appear for the Foreign Graduate Medical Examination which has been renamed to the National Exit Test.



For the current batch of students that are in their sixth and final year of education, on March 4, the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced that they could continue their education in India after giving the FGME exam. If they clear the exam, they can complete their remaining year and receive stipend in the country.

However, this advisory does not include any information for the students who are in years 1-5 at the various national universities.

Why Are Students Worried?

Madhurani Anchule, a third-year student at Bukovenian State Medical University who returned to India on March 4 is uncertain about her future. "The circular does not help students in the other years of university who do not know how to complete their education," she told BOOM.

The circular issued by NMC read, "There are some Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situation which is beyond their control such as Covid-19 and war. Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible."

"We are supposed to give our KROK examinations. If things become safe there by May, we will have no choice but to return," Anchule said.



The medical student, however, said that if they can finish their education in India, they will not go back.

What Can Be Done To Help?

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting an expansion in the number of seats in government and private colleges by at least 2-5 per cent each. The letter also states that the government was being unfair to the students who have received approval and eligibility certificate from India's statutory authority to seek admission in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education minister Amit Deshmukh had stated that Maharashtra would want to temporarily allow all students from Maharashtra studying in Ukraine to be accommodated at the universities in Maharashtra, but it would not override the National Medical Commission (NMC).

These students should not be considered as foreign medical graduates is another proposal by the IMA. However, the IMA added that they are aware of the difficulties to amend these changes in the NMC ordinance.

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has issued a circular asking for details of students who were pursuing medical courses in Ukraine and are returning home to the state.

An education consultant at Edu Pedia, Rahul, told BOOM, "If the situation improves in 10-20 days, there could be online classes." However, he said, no one knows what the situation in Ukraine will be in the near future. Edu pedia is an education consultancy that helps medical students obtain admissions across European universities.

'India Won't Have Us'

Second year post-graduate surgery student at Kyiv University, Mukunda Sai Venkata Kopparam, finally reached home in Karnataka on Tuesday. He is not sure whether he will be able to go back to complete his degree.

"You know there is a scarcity of doctors in India. If they allow us, that could be met. But India will just not permit us to study here," he said.

"We are properly trained too," he said, adding that the students who left India to study in Ukraine were left with no choice. "The government medical colleges here have too few medical seats and private colleges are too expensive," Mukunda told BOOM.

He added that the online trolling the students faced when they were in the middle of a war was 'unfair'. "We only left because of the hefty fees in medical colleges in India," he said.

What Other Options Do Students Have?

Out of Ukraine's 33 universities, 28 are recognised by the World Health Organisation. This helps these Indian students study in other European nations. Poland, for example, have announced that they will allow Ukrainian students to continue their education in their country.

The education consultant at Edu Pedia told BOOM that countries like Poland, Romania, Hungary have spoken about letting students from Ukraine universities to apply and they would let them continue studying. However, there has been no confirmation yet.

"So far, not many students have enquired about moving to other European countries, but there could be a surge for requests in a few days," Rahul said.

Arjun Biswas, a fourth-year student at Lviv National medical college is one of those very few who have already secured admission in another university.

"I love Ukraine, but I cannot lose a year. I am not sharing which country but I am hoping to start at one of these universities soon. I don't think our universities are going to operate soon and neither is India going to accept us," Biswas said.