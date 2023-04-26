India was listed among the top countries that requested to remove content from Twitter between January 2022 and June 2022, according to the latest Twitter transparency report published on April 25.

Sharing an update on Twitter transparency reporting, @TwitterSafety said on Tuesday "Transparency is fundamental to everything we do at Twitter. As we review our approach to transparency reporting for the future, today we’re publishing our 21st report, with data on our policy enforcement for the first half of 2022. (sic)"

Transparency is fundamental to everything we do at Twitter. As we review our approach to transparency reporting for the future, today we’re publishing our 21st report, with data on our policy enforcement for the first half of 2022. Read more here: https://t.co/AxXXXWUzEV — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 25, 2023

In another bid to promote transparency, Twitter CEO Elon Musk also announced on Tuesday that Twitter had enabled the "freedom of reach" label as it seeks to restrict the visibility of tweets that violate its rules. "We’re rapidly improving transparency & fairness on this platform, but there is still a lot of work to do," he said.

🚫Censorship

🚫Shadowbanning

✅Freedom of speech, not reach.



Our new labels are now live. https://t.co/a0nTyPSZWY — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 24, 2023

The Twitter transparency report shares data from January 2022 to July 2022, according to which Twitter received over 16,000 government information requests for user data from over 85 countries during the reporting period. "The top five requesting countries seeking account information in H1 2022 were India, the United States, France, Japan, and Germany," the report added.

Witnessing an increase of 29% from H2 2021, the microblogging site removed over 6.5 million content pieces in H1 2022 for violating Twitter rules. The report further stated that enforcement action was taken on 5,096,272 accounts and 1,618,855 accounts were suspended during this period. Of the 53,000 legal requests Twitter received to remove content from governments, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and India remained the top requesting countries.Witnessing an increase of 29% from H2 2021, the microblogging site removed over 6.5 million content pieces in H1 2022 for violating Twitter rules.

According to the report, the maximum number of pieces of content (i.e. 1,527,442) that was removed from the platform fell under its 'hateful conduct' policy with 1,085,651 accounts being suspended. 'Abuse/harassment', 'Sensitive Media' and 'Illegal or Certain Regulated Goods or Services' are other policies under which over a million pieces were removed from the site.

While no content was removed under the 'Terrorism/Violent Extremism' policy, 30,616 accounts got suspended.

Apart from limiting the reach of tweets, using the 'visibility feature' and adding publicly visible labels, Elon Musk on Tuesday said, "Verified accounts are now prioritized."

Also Read:'Freedom Of Speech, Not Reach': What Is Twitter's New Visibility Filter?

