Amid already ongoing confusion about legacy verified accounts on Twitter, the Twitter Verified account, which used to follow all legacy verified accounts has gone on an unfollowing spree. Meanwhile, Twitter's bird logo is back a few says after it was replaced by the Dogecoin logo.

Twitter was abuzz on Friday as the following of the Twitter Verified dropped to zero after it unfollowed all the legacy verified accounts.





Up until the "mass unfollowing", Twitter Verified was following over 420,000 accounts.

While the mass unfollows have left netizens surprised and legacy verified users further confused, this isn't the only noticeable development. In another update, Elon Musk's profile was updated with an "affiliate badge" recently, along with several organisations, who also opted for the affiliate badge feature for their respective associated accounts.



What is an "affiliate badge"? When was it introduced? How have Twitter users reacted to the mass unfollowing by Twitter Verified? Here's what we know.

Also Read: Twitter Legacy Verified Accounts Still Have Their Blue Ticks, But With A Twist



Musk, News Organisations Get 'Affiliate Badge'

On November 13, 2022, after announcing paid verification through Twitter Blue, Elon Musk shared that Twitter would be introducing a feature that would allow brands and organisations to identify accounts associated with them.

Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Twitter CEO Elon Musk's profile was recently updated with the 'affiliate badge', which appears right next to the verified checkmark and has the logo of the associated organisation, which in his case is Twitter. "This account is affiliated with Twitter," Elon Musk's affiliate badge read.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2023





"This account is affiliated with Twitter," Elon Musk's affiliate badge read.

Not just Twitter or Elon Musk, but accounts related to other organisations including Time, CBS News, Al Jazeera, and Telegraph also have the affiliate badge now. The accounts with the "affiliate badge" of an organisation will appear in a separate tab, next to the 'Tweets' section. An organisation that is subscribed to "Twitter Verification for Organizations ", can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to their account.

Source: Twitter/ @TitterDaily

All the accounts with the "affiliate badge" have the logo of the parent/affiliate organisation next to the golden or blue tick.









"This is very important for protecting users against sophisticated impersonation scams," Elon Musk said in a tweet.



Almost all major organizations are in process of rolling out affiliate badges.



This is very important for protecting users against sophisticated impersonation scams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2023

Is the revocation of legacy blue ticks underway? Twitteratti believe so.

Twitter Verified was following over 420,000 verified accounts earlier, and the latest move, including the rollout of affiliate badges, has raised speculation that the revocation of legacy blue ticks, which was supposed to be done on April 1, might begin soon.

As of Friday (April 7), the Twitter Verified handle (@verified) has unfollowed all accounts in what is being seen as the microblogging platform’s move to revoke legacy verified accounts getting underway. — Psychic Carla Baron (@Carla_Baron) April 7, 2023





HAPPENING NOW



Twitter’s @verified account is unfollowing all legacy verified accounts



Keeping refreshing the profile page of the account to see the ‘following’ count drop. pic.twitter.com/SwSyGBPSjL — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 6, 2023

Although blue ticks were not removed from the legacy accounts on April 1 as announced by Musk, their description changed since April 3. Previously, it was easy to distinguish a legacy verified account from a Twitter Blue subscriber. However, clicking on the blue tick on any account now displays the message, "This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account."