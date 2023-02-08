At least 11,200 people have reportedly died so far in the devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday. Turkish officials say 8,574 people have died in the country. As the rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to rise with the World Health Organisation warning of more casualties, BBC reported.

Following the massive earthquake on Monday, 435 tremors were reported thereafter, Turkey's ministry of interior disaster management said. In an update about the rescue operations, the ministry said that 60,217 personnel and 4,746 vehicles and construction equipment had been pressed into action.



▪️ Kahramanmaraş'ta gerçekleşen 7,7 büyüklüğündeki depremin ardından an itibarıyla toplam 435 deprem meydana gelmiştir.



▪️ Deprem bölgesinde yürütülen çalışmalarda toplam 60.217 personel ile 4.746 araç ve iş makinası görev yapmaktadır. — AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 7, 2023

Here is all you need to know about the earthquake and the rescue operations:

Rescue operations in affected regions

As rescue operations continue to evacuate people from the debris of buildings, the death toll is likely to increase in the coming days. BBC reported that the rescuers were 'desperately' searching for survivors in earthquake-hit regions of Turkey and Syria. Kin of the victims stuck under the rubble have also joined the rescue operations, the report said.

Turkey's ministry of interior disaster management said that 54,511 tents had been set up for the survivors, while 300,000 blankets and 4,602 kitchen sets had been sent to earthquake-affected areas.

▪️ In line with the needs of our citizens in the region;



54,511 tents

102,254 mattresses

178,732 pillow-sheet sets

300,000 blankets

4,602 kitchen sets



have been sent to the earthquake-affected areas. — AFAD (@AFADTurkiye) February 7, 2023

The ministry also urged the citizens to not fall for misinformation and fake news circulating on social media platforms. "It is not possible to predict an earthquake by giving the day and time with today's technological possibilities," the ministry said as it asked people to follow official sources for 'accurate information'.





Bir depremin gün ve saat verilerek önceden kestirilmesi günümüz teknolojik imkanlarıyla mümkün değildir.



Vatandaşlarımızın sosyal medyada, özellikle Whatsapp gruplarında dolaşan asılsız bilgilere itibar etmemeleri, doğru bilgi için resmi kaynakları takip etmeleri rica olunur. pic.twitter.com/wPEJnkJBba — AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 7, 2023

Countries like the UK, US, Mexico, Italy, Spain and Russia have joined the relief and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria. CNN reported that Doctors Without Borders had 500 staff members working in Syria. Mexico's rescue dogs were also being sent to Turkey to help the rescuers find survivors.



El corazón de nuestro equipo de rescate volando en estos momentos hacia Turquía : pic.twitter.com/fl82LCdJ13 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 7, 2023

The crisis situation has worsened as the region is facing frigid weather conditions with snowfall also being reported. Visuals shared on Twitter by the disaster management ministry showed rescuers clearing the debris to find survivors amid heavy snowfall in Malatya.

📍MALATYA



Bursa, Erzincan, Kars, Artvin, Elazığ, Van, Bilecik, Bingöl, Iğdır #AFAD ekiplerimiz ile ilgili kurumlarımız, güvenlik güçlerimiz, STK'larımız ve gönüllülerimizle birlikte arama kurtarma çalışmalarımızı aralıksız sürdürüyoruz.



Birlikte güçlüyüz! 🇹🇷#DevletMilletElele pic.twitter.com/rZlCMghpIl — AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 7, 2023





Death and destruction

Among the thousands of buildings damaged in the earthquake is the Roman-era castle in Turkey's Gaziantep. The castle, which is believed to be thousands of years old has been reduced to rubble. Several news outlets like The New York Times shared pictures showing the level of destruction. The historic Yeni Camii (New Mosque) in Turkey's southeastern Malatya has also been destroyed in the earthquake, Daily Sabah reported.

Meanwhile, Turkish footballer Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan died in the earthquake, his football club Yeni Malatyaspor said. "Our goalkeeper, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace," the football club tweeted.

Başımız sağ olsun!



Kalecimiz Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, meydana gelen depremde göçük altında kalarak, hayatını kaybetmiştir. Allah rahmet eylesin, mekanı cennet olsun.

Seni unutmayacağız güzel insan.😢 pic.twitter.com/15yjH9Sa1H — Yeni Malatyaspor (@YMSkulubu) February 7, 2023



