Turkey-Syria Earthquake: At Least 11,200 Dead, Search For Survivors Continues
At least 11,200 people have reportedly died so far in the devastating earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday. Turkish officials say 8,574 people have died in the country. As the rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to rise with the World Health Organisation warning of more casualties, BBC reported.
In Turkey, 8,574 people have died so far in the earthquake.
Following the massive earthquake on Monday, 435 tremors were reported thereafter, Turkey's ministry of interior disaster management said. In an update about the rescue operations, the ministry said that 60,217 personnel and 4,746 vehicles and construction equipment had been pressed into action.
Here is all you need to know about the earthquake and the rescue operations:
Rescue operations in affected regions
As rescue operations continue to evacuate people from the debris of buildings, the death toll is likely to increase in the coming days. BBC reported that the rescuers were 'desperately' searching for survivors in earthquake-hit regions of Turkey and Syria. Kin of the victims stuck under the rubble have also joined the rescue operations, the report said.
Turkey's ministry of interior disaster management said that 54,511 tents had been set up for the survivors, while 300,000 blankets and 4,602 kitchen sets had been sent to earthquake-affected areas.
The ministry also urged the citizens to not fall for misinformation and fake news circulating on social media platforms. "It is not possible to predict an earthquake by giving the day and time with today's technological possibilities," the ministry said as it asked people to follow official sources for 'accurate information'.
Countries like the UK, US, Mexico, Italy, Spain and Russia have joined the relief and rescue operations in Turkey and Syria. CNN reported that Doctors Without Borders had 500 staff members working in Syria. Mexico's rescue dogs were also being sent to Turkey to help the rescuers find survivors.
The crisis situation has worsened as the region is facing frigid weather conditions with snowfall also being reported. Visuals shared on Twitter by the disaster management ministry showed rescuers clearing the debris to find survivors amid heavy snowfall in Malatya.
Death and destruction
Among the thousands of buildings damaged in the earthquake is the Roman-era castle in Turkey's Gaziantep. The castle, which is believed to be thousands of years old has been reduced to rubble. Several news outlets like The New York Times shared pictures showing the level of destruction. The historic Yeni Camii (New Mosque) in Turkey's southeastern Malatya has also been destroyed in the earthquake, Daily Sabah reported.
Meanwhile, Turkish footballer Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan died in the earthquake, his football club Yeni Malatyaspor said. "Our goalkeeper, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace," the football club tweeted.
