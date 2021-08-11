Planning To Go To UK? Here's A Checklist For Indian Travellers

The UK Government, in wake of the rising cases of the Delta variant of Coronavirus had enforced stronger curbs through a traffic light system for entry from overseas. They continue to have three bands with different sets of regulations; Red, Amber and Green. Until August 8, the UK government kept India on the Red List. Only British and Irish nationals, or those with residence rights were allowed to enter. This essentially means that travel was not permitted for Indian nationals so far.

On August 8th, starting 4 am, UK removed India from the Red List and placed it in the amber, opening up travel to non-residents and easing some of the curbs imposed earlier. However, while this is good news for those looking to travel to the UK, there is still a list of Dos and Don'ts you need to keep in mind.

Not all the rules are the same if you are traveling to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. So, check for local rules before you book those tickets.

Want to travel to UK? Here's a guide

If you are planning to travel to the UK, you will have to plan ahead for the series of tests that you will need to undertake. The 10-day quarantine for travellers is mandatory unless you are fully vaccinated under the UK or US vaccination programmes.

You need to get a test 3 days before your departure. An RT-PCR test report is valid and can be displayed in the form of a print-out, a digital report or a message, as long as it is in English. You need to take the test even if you are fully vaccinated.

Arrival in the UK without a negative COVID test attracts a fine of GBP 500.

Children aged below 10, those travelling on medical emergencies are exempted from the COVID test. There is an additional list of exemptions that you can refer to before you book a test.

British and Irish nationals, however, are not exempted from the test.

You also need to fill a Passenger Locator Form before you travel.

You also need to book in advance, tests to be taken after your arrival in the UK.

What to do once you are in UK?

Even though, arrivals from countries on the Amber List no longer need to fulfil the 10-day quarantine, both Covishield and Covaxin are not officially on the list yet.

Traveling To Karnataka? Latest Guidelines You Need To Know

On arrival in the UK, you need to take two COVID-19 tests, one on the second day after arrival and one or after the eighth day. This is for those who aren't fully vaccinated.



If you are fully vaccinated (under the UK and US programmes), you still need to take a COVID test on or before day 2 of your arrival.

Those on the Amber List don't need to book a managed quarantine facility any longer.

You need to quarantine for 10 days at your planned place of residence. Your day of arrival is counted as Day 0.

Travellers who are below 18 years of age on the date of arrival in the UK are exempted from the 10-day quarantine.

What to know if your travel to UK is less than 10 days

There is a minor difference in the rules if you are travelling to UK for less than 10 days. You will still need to quarantine for the entire duration of the stay, and book tests for the second and eighth day in advance, before your arrival. You can choose not to take the second test if you leave the country before the eighth day.

