Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states, Karnataka recorded an increase too; from 1,386 on July 12st to 1,875 on August 1st. This took the R-value of the coronavirus above one and triggered a wave of new guidelines both within the state and for travellers.



A night curfew in the city of Bengaluru was announced on August 5th which will remain applicable till August 16th. The curfew between 10 pm and 6 am exempts only essential services. Section 144 has also been invoked to contain the spread of the virus. BBMP, the local civic body, has also identified 141 micro-containment zones in the city of Bengaluru.

The restrictions are likely to remain in place until there is a drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate.

What do you need to travel to Karnataka?

Both domestic and international travel to the state is permitted. No RT-PCR test reports are required for travellers from states other than Kerala and Maharashtra.

For those travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala, a negative RT-PCR test report, issued not more than 72 hours before, is mandatory. This is irrespective of the vaccination status of the individuals.

The Government of Karnataka has ordered airlines to disallow boarding of passengers who fail to produce negative reports. If a passenger does not possess the report, s/he will be administered a test on arrival and placed in institutional quarantine until the reports arrive.



The rule is applicable for travelers by air, road, bus and train. Check posts in border areas close to Kerala and Maharashtra have been set up.

The change in guidelines announced on July 31st and effective August 1st caused much chaos at the Kerala border as earlier entry to Karnataka was permitted with a single dose of the vaccine.

Travellers on a medical or family emergency will have their swabs collected and contacted in case of a positive report. For daily travellers from the neighbouring states, an RT-PCR test every 15 days has been made mandatory.

Can you travel within Karnataka?

Besides the night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am announced in Bengaluru, Karnataka continues to follow the easing of guidelines issued in July. Shops and restaurants remain open. Theatres and religious places are allowed to open with strict COVID protocol in place.

Inter-district travel in Karnataka is permitted while taking into account curbs announced on July 2nd. Shivamogga district, home to the Jog Falls, a popular tourist spot, requires a negative RT-PCR report for entry.

The government has also decided to shut major pilgrimage centres on weekends. These include destinations like Kukke Subramanya, Dharamasthala and Kateel. The centres will remain open between 7 am and 7 pm on weekdays. Accommodation in dormitories in these locations will also require an RT-PCR test.



Travel from Karnataka:

No states have announced new entry rules for travellers from Karnataka, despite the uptick in cases, so far.

Karnataka travel regulations:



To Karnataka: RT-PCR negative report issued within 72 hours of arrival, mandatory if arriving from Kerala or Maharashtra. This is irrespective of vaccination status.

Inter-district travel: No restrictions, except Shivamogga requires you to produce an RT-PCR negative report. Religious sites Kukke Subramanya, Dharamsthala and Kateel closed on weekends.

Other curbs: Night curfew (from 10 pm to 6 am) and Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru.