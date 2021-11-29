Omicron Variant: Here Are The Guidelines For International Travellers To India

A new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which caused COVID-19 has been identified by researchers in South Africa. The World Health Organisation has named the B.1.1.529 variant, Omicron and has classified it as a variant of concern.

Countries like the UK, US, Japan, Canada and Australia have reacted by banning travellers from South Africa and other southern countries in Africa.

India has introduced strict guidelines for travellers flying to India from at-risk countries which include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Here are the updated guidelines for travellers coming to India from at-risk countries

Travellers will be required to submit a self-declaration form detailing their travel 14 days prior to their scheduled travel to India. They will also be required to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours prior to departure.

Once they arrive in India, travellers will be required to get an RT-PCR test done. Travellers will be required to wait for their test result at the arrival airport before leaving.

If the test comes back negative, the traveller will be required to home quarantine for seven days and get tested once again on the eighth day.

However, if a traveller tests positive, they would be taken to an isolation facility and their samples would be sent for genome testing.

The state governments would be required to trace the contacts of people with a positive case and keep them under state or home quarantine.

Travellers arriving from countries not in the at-risk list will be required to monitor their health for 14 days. Five per cent of the flight passengers will undergo random testing on arrival with the cost of their testing borne by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.