These Countries Are Allowing Tourists From India Now

If you are planning an international travel from India, one of the first things you need to ask is: Can I even travel there? As COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the world, more nations are opening their borders for visitors and easing travel restrictions. While some are only open to fully-vaccinated travellers, others are open to anyone who can provide an RT-PCR test report.

So, as an Indian traveller where can you fly to? Which countries are open? What will you need? Which vaccines are accepted in these countries?

Here's a list of countries you can travel to and their guidelines.

Turkey

Who can travel?

Those who have received two doses of a WHO-approved vaccine at least 14 days before departure can travel to Turkey. This includes Indian travellers who have received two doses of Covishield. Other vaccines that Turkey accepts are Pzifer, Biontech, Sputnik V, Sinovac and the single dose Johnson & Johnson.

The press release also states that once approved by the WHO, those who have been administered Covaxin will also be allowed to travel to Turkey. Unvaccinated travellers are allowed too but are required to complete 10-day quarantine period on arrival.

What do you need to travel to Turkey?

Indian travellers vaccinated with Covishield can travel to Turkey and be exempted from quarantine under the following conditions.

- Documentary evidence (vaccination certificate) of having received both doses at least 14 days in prior to the travel dates.

- All passengers above the age of 12 also need to carry a negative RT-PCR report issued a maximum of 72 hours before travel.Travellers under the age of 12 are exempted.

For unvaccinated travellers or those who have been administered Covaxin, travel is permitted but a quarantine period is mandatory. Here's what you need to travel.

- A negative RT-PCR test report issued 72 hours prior to departure.

- A 10-day quarantine at their residences or other addresses they provide.

- They will need to undergo an RT-PCR test on the 10th day. If negative, they can travel in the country.

- Those who do not take the PCR test on the 10th day will be made to quarantine for 14 days.

These guidelines are not applicable to those transiting through the country.

Thailand

Who can travel?

Despite a surge in cases of Delta variant since July, and a subsequent lockdown in the capital, Thailand has decided to open its doors to fully vaccinated international tourists from October 1.

Those who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by Thailand's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or the World Health Organisation (WHO) no less than 14 days before departure can now travel and avoid the 14-day quarantine period. For Indians, this means the AstraZeneca Covishield.

However, under its sandbox scheme, instituted in Phuket in July last year, tourists will be restricted to five major centres –Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces. The first seven days of their travel will restrict them to Phuket.

What do you need to travel to Thailand?

- Your vaccination certificate issued no less than 14 days before travel.

- Bookings for paid accommodation for no less than 14 days with no less than seven days in Phuket.

- A Certificate of Entry (COE) through https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/.

- Paid and booked RT-PCR tests via www.thailandpsas.com.

- Undergo health screening on arrival (applicable for all travellers of age six and above).

- An alert application to be installed during stay in Thailand.

UAE

Who can travel?

UAE has resumed travel for tourists from countries that were on its banned list on August 30. Earlier last month, UAE had resumed travel for Indian citizens who held residence permits in UAE. Now, fully-vaccinated tourists who have completed 14 days after their second dose, can travel to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai (on pre-approval). Only WHO-approved vaccines are acceptable which in this case means Covishield.

What do you need to travel to UAE?

(For travel to Abu Dhabi)

- Completed ICA registration.

- A fully-vaccinated status with the second dose administered at least 14 days earlier.

- An RT-PCR test conducted a maximum of 48 hours before departure.

- The test has to be taken at a government approved lab. No laboratories are listed in the India section and the ICMR list needs to be referred.

- Only children under 12 with disabilities (moderate to severe) are exempted from the RT-PCR test.

- An RT-PCR test on arrival.

- You need to download the Al Hosn app and display your Green Pass status after your negative RT-PCR test results arrive.

- An additional Rapid PCR test, conducted four hours before departure (with a QR code). As such airlines require check-in six hours in prior.

(For travel to Dubai)

- Pre-entry approval from GDFRA.

- A negative RT-PCR test report issued a maximum of 48 hours before departure. Only those with QR codes from certified labs are accepted.

- A Rapid PCR test conducted at the airport 4 hours before departure.

- RT-PCR test on arrival.

- Travellers below the age of 12 and those with severe disabilities are exempted.

- You need to download the COVID-19 DXB Smart App.

Ireland

Who can travel?

Among the most recent countries to be added to the list of open destinations for Indian travellers, is Ireland. As per a statement released by the Embassy of Ireland in India earlier this week, the country will allow entry of vaccinated Indian tourists without a mandatory quarantine.

Ireland has started accepting short-stay visa applications (for a period of 90 days).

Those who have been vaccinated with both dose of Covishield and completed a 15-day period can travel. Those vaccinated with Covaxin are not allowed entry yet.

What do you need to travel to Ireland?

- A short-stay visa-- based on your purpose of visit.

- Your vaccination certificate issued at least 15 days prior to travel.

- An RT-PCR negative report issued 72-hours in advance at most.

- Children between the age of 12 and 18 will be required to carry an RT-PCR negative report too.

- Those who have recovered from Covid, need to carry proof of recovery and are exempted from the RT-PCR test.

- Completion of a Passenger Locator Form.

- Health screening on arrival in Ireland.

Sri Lanka

Who can travel?

Fully-vaccinated individuals who have completed two weeks after receiving the second dose are allowed to travel. Both Indian vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin are permissible in Sri Lanka.

Those who have detected positive for COVID in the past can also travel to Sri Lanka after having received the first dose of their vaccine and completing the two-week period. Travel dates need to be between the 28th and 90th day of the positive COVID test report.

Unvaccinated tourists are also allowed entry but can only remain in a bio bubble that includes 22 tourist spots and a list of hotels for accommodation.

What do you need to travel to Sri Lanka?

- A tourist visa that you can now apply for online. The country plans to issue six-month-long tourist visas.

- Vaccination certificate in original (a digital or print copy).

- An RT-PCR test on arrival.

- Children between the age of two and 18 are required to take an RT-PCR test, too.

