Omicron Scare: Here Are The New Travel Rules Of States

The surge in COVID-19 cases marking the third wave in the country continues. While India reported 90,928 fresh cases on January 6, the cities of Delhi and Mumbai breached the 15,000 and 20,000 marks respectively.

Several states have issued guidelines and new curbs including night curfews and a ban on large gatherings. Some of them have also issued new travel guidelines for domestic and international passengers. The regulations for international passengers detailed here are in addition to the centre's guidelines based on an 'at-risk' and 'no-risk' list.

Delhi

For domestic travellers:

All passengers will be subject to thermal screening.

Random sample testing will be conducted for those arriving from states with high Omicron caseload. Passengers will be allowed to leave the airport once they receive negative test reports.

Those with positive test reports will be advised 10-day home or institutional quarantine.

For transit passengers guidelines of the final destination will be applicable.

For international travellers:

Passengers from at-risk countries will need to take an on-arrival RT PCR test and wait for the results at the airport. They will need to undergo a seven-day home quarantine and test again on the eighth day.

Children below five years of age need not be tested.

Maharashtra

For domestic travellers:

All passengers need to be fully vaccinated.

An RT PCR test conducted no more than 72 hours in advance will need to be produced.

For international travellers:

All international passengers will need to undergo an on-arrival rapid RT PCR test. They will have to wait at the airport for results.

Positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Those found positive will need to undergo institutional quarantine. Symptomatic patients will be admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, or Bombay Hospital and Breach Candy Hospital.

Asymptomatic patients will be sent to the Jumbo facilities at BKC and Kanjurmarg.

Those who test negative will have to quarantine at home for a period of 7 days.

Passengers will have to pay for the hospital and quarantine charges.

Karnataka

For domestic travellers:

Those arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa will need to produce a negative RT PCR report.

For international travellers:

All international travellers will need to quarantine at home for a period of 7 days.

Those from at-risk countries will undergo on-arrival rapid RT PCR test.

Those who test positive will be sent to an isolation centre and their samples sent for genome sequencing. They will be released on the physician's discretion and if their sample tests negative for Omicron.

West Bengal

For domestic travellers:

Flights from Mumbai and Delhi will operate on Mondays and Fridays only.

All travellers will have to produce a negative RT PCR report issued no more than 72 hours in advance.

Passengers arriving from Omicron-hit states will need to remain in 7-day home isolation.

For international travellers:

Passengers from at-risk countries who test positive will need to undergo institutional quarantine.

Jammu and Kashmir

For domestic travellers:

No new regulations have been announced so far.

For international travellers:

International passengers will have to undergo on-arrival RT PCR testing.

Travellers from no-risk countries will have to monitor their health for two weeks.

Tamil Nadu

For domestic travellers:

All passengers will undergo thermal screening.

Arogya Setu and E-registration is mandatory for all passengers.

Travellers from Kerala will have to produce their vaccination certificate and an RT PCR negative report issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

For international travellers:

If travellers from at-risk countries test positive on arrival, their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

Those who test positive will be admitted in isolation centres.

Kerala

For domestic travellers:

All passengers will undergo thermal screening.

Registration on the Jagratha portal is mandatory.

All passengers will need to produce a double vaccination certificate, or an RT PCR test issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

For international travellers:

No new regulations in addition to the central guidelines for international travel have been issued.