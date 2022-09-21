In Russia's first military mobilisation since the Second World War, President Vladimir Putin in a televised address announced a partial mobilisation of troops to bolster their forces in Ukraine.

A partial mobilisation means that military conscription will apply to only a select group of people. Putin said that in this case, it will apply to those already part of the military reserve, especially those with prior military experience and relevant, he is quoted saying in Russian. According to the Russian defense ministry, the move is expected to recruit 300,000 troops. The mobilisation is scheduled to be set into motion today itself.

He also threatened nuclear action against the West, which have been backers of the Ukrainian government with military and financial aid to counter Russia, as Putin is quoted saying that Russia is willing to use "all means necessary" to protect its territory. He accused the West of making the people of Ukraine "cannon fodder", accusing them of wanting to destroy Russia.

In the first major reaction coming in from the West as a response to the move, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has said that the mobilisation is testament to the fact that Russia's invasion is failing.

This action comes as a result of several events. First, Russia has been facing a series of setbacks in the Kharkiv region in the east, Kherson in the south of Ukraine, were there have been a series of counter-offences. Western countries have warned that this could make Putin's responses in the Ukrainian conflict even more erratic.

Second, Russia plans on holding a series of referendums in territories it considers independent, as these terrorities ask their citizens if they wished to be annexed by Russia, expected to be held this Friday in the Donbas region, in the Luhansk and Donetsk "republics", which Russia recognised as sovereign in February just before the invasion of Ukraine began and is controlled by pro-Russian separatists. A referendum is also planned in the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine, housing a nuclear power plant. Western countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Canada have denounced the planned referendums, calling it a sham.

Russia has prior experience with holding these referendums under questionable circumstances. In February 2014, it invaded and occupied the Crimean Peninsula, also a part of Ukraine, holding a referendum there in March 2014 to ask its citizens if they wanted to become a part of Russia. The vote for overwhelming in favour of annexation, with 95% of the voter supporting the move. The West called the referendum contrived and refused to recognise it.

The Ukrainian conflict officially began on February 24, after Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine aimed at countering Western influence in the country. This came after months of posturing and assembling troops along the Ukrainian border packaged as a training exercise. The invasion has not led to material advances in Ukraine so far, according to the West, and has even led to the traditionally neutral Sweden and Finland joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Ukraine has held out so far with external military and financial aid and support.

Also Read: Why Russia Is Strengthening Ties With Autocracies Like North Korea





