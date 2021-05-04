Kangana Ranaut Permanently Suspended From Twitter After Incendiary Tweets

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was permanently suspended by the micro-blogging platform on May 4, after Ranaut made a series of tweets in response to the West Bengal assembly election results, and the alleged incidents of post-poll violence.

The actor, who has courted courted multiple controversies in the past, and has already faced temporary suspension of her Twitter account in the past, had made a highly controversial tweet on May 3, where she made a veiled reference to the 2002 Gujarat riots, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi (who was the then-chief minister of Gujarat) to do something similar again. "This is horrible... we need super gundai to kill gundai... she is like an unleashed monster, to tame her Modi ji please show your Virat roop from early 2000's," she wrote in the tweet.

Click here to view an archive of the tweet.

Following the suspension of Ranaut's account, a Twitter spokesperson gave the following statement, "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Ranaut, however, claimed that racism was the reason why her Twitter account was suspended. "Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do," she told ANI.

Earlier this year, Twitter had taken down several tweets made by the actor on the farmers' protests near Delhi, stating that they went against the platform's community guidelines. Before the permanent suspension of her account, the Manikarnika actor had over 3 million followers on Twitter.

