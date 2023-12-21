Amid the emergence of a new coronavirus subvariant, JN.1, Indian authorities have become vigilant, and the scientific community is actively investigating this strain. According to reports, there are 2,669 active cases of the subvariant in the country, with 300 in Kerala, 13 in Karnataka, 12 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Gujarat and 10 in Maharashtra, detected as of Thursday . The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is currently engaged in genome sequencing to better understand this emerging development.

JN.1 has been designated by the World Health Organisation as a distinct "variant of interest" due to its rapidly expanding transmission, yet the organisation has stated that it presents a "low" risk to global public health.

BOOM spoke to experts who shed light on what we know about this newly identified strain of Covid-19 and whether there is cause for concern.

What do we know about JN.1?



Speaking to BOOM, Dr Narendra Saini, microbiologist and chairman of the Indian Medical Association Antibiotic Resistance Committee, said that JN.1 has descended from the lineage of BA.2.86 and is a sub-variant of the SARS-CoV-2, which initially caused the pandemic. "The variant is considered a part of a lineage that includes well-known variants like omicron, which caused the third wave and was well known for its transmission rate. JN.1 was first detected in the U.S. in September, but we cannot say much about its transmission rate as yet, except that it is more than its parent variant BA.2.86 " he said.

In the US, initially, its spread was gradual. However, in recent weeks, it has constituted an increasing proportion of test samples sequenced by laboratories associated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exceeding 20% in the two-week period concluding on December 9.

According to Dr Meet Ghonia of the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, the symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, and headaches. "The symptoms are mild, accompanied with a loss of appetite and persistent nausea. The majority of patients undergo mild upper respiratory symptoms that generally show improvement within a span of four to five days."

However, as pointed by Saini, while the remaining symptoms remain largely consistent, JN.I induces greater muscle fatigue compared to earlier variants.

What precautions should be taken?



In light of the upcoming festive season, both the experts emphasised on the need for surveillance and precautionary measures in response to the detection of the variant in India.

Ghonia told BOOM that those with weakened immune systems, can consult their doctors regarding booster shots, as a precautionary measure. "Those who took three shots of the vaccine might still have the immunity, although the percentage of people who took the booster shot was relatively less," he said

He added, "We cannot say much about the effectiveness of vaccination at this point, as the structure of the virus also evolves and it undergoes mutation with the season. However, it is possible that people who took only two vaccination shots, might have a reduced immunity."

According to Ghonia, individuals with compromised immune systems, diabetes, or hypertension face a continuous risk of contracting viral diseases, emphasising the need for them to take additional precautions, like taking a booster shot or wearing a mask.

He said, "Apart from this, people living in metropolitan cities, in crowded places or those use a lot of public conveyance, should also wear masks and maintain hand hygiene as much as possible."

Additionally, Saini cautioned against the trend of self medication during this time. "Since the initial wave, we have seen that people start medication even in the absence of any apparent symptoms. Such precautions are of no use. Currently, we are anyway providing symptomatic treatment for JN.1 and not recommending any specific medication for it," he said.

He advised consulting a doctor in the face of prolonged symptoms and taking a RT-PCR test to be thoroughly sure. "On a personal level, we can go back to masking in enclosed and crowded spaces, practice regular hand-washing, especially before touching our face and mouth, and adhere to social distancing measures," he added.



