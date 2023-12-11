A viral post circulating on X (previously Twitter) claimed that AIIMS Delhi detected seven positive samples of the "Chinese pneumonia virus" in the capital. However, the Union Health Ministry issued a clarification stating that the viral reports are misleading.

The viral post claims, "Chinese pneumonia virus detected in Delhi. Exercise caution. AIIMS Delhi Reports 7 Positive Samples of M-Pneumoniae - Bacteria Linked to China's Pneumonia Surge." It further calls for a boycott on China, holding it responsible for the spread of COVID-19.

Breaking News: Chinese pneumonia virus detected in Delhi.



Exercise caution.



AIIMS Delhi Reports 7 Positive Samples of M-Pneumoniae - Bacteria Linked to China's Pneumonia Surge



Chinese at work again, still world is not blocking flights to/from China?



“Cheated/fooled once is… — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) December 7, 2023

"A recent media report in a national daily has claimed that AIIMS Delhi has detected seven bacterial cases linked to the recent surge in Pneumonia cases in China. The news report is ill-informed and provides misleading information." the Union Health Ministry said on December 7.





These seven cases, detected during an ongoing study at AIIMS Delhi from April to September 2023, are completely unrelated to the recent increase in respiratory infections in children globally, including China. The Union Health Ministry highlighted that there is no need for concern.



The Health Ministry added that from January 2023 to the present, the Department of Microbiology at AIIMS Delhi, as part of the ICMR's comprehensive respiratory pathogen surveillance, conducted real-time PCR testing on 611 samples. However, not a single case of Mycoplasma pneumonia was detected in these samples, which primarily focused on severe acute respiratory illness (SARI, constituting approximately 95% of cases).

"There is no threat as of now of a new pathogen coming from China as previously experienced even though some social media posts have indirectly suggested this," Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, physician and co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association COVID Task Force, told BOOM.

"There is no confirmation of serious pneumonia occurring in China apart from a few social media posts which are of questionable credibility. In other words, what China is facing now is only an expected winter surge aggravated by the fact that there is a large number of susceptible children (approximately 40 million) who were born during the pandemic and who were not exposed to the common viruses of childhood. As a result, this is the first winter season after the lifting of restrictions and it is only expected that the viruses will spread commonly among these children and therefore the total number of hospital visits from this segment of the population will also be proportionately larger," he explained.



What is Mycoplasma pneumonia?



Mycoplasma pneumonia is a common respiratory pathogen, ranging from mild upper respiratory tract infections to severe atypical pneumonia with varying degrees of severity. It typically accounts for 15-30% of such infections. Notably, there has been no reported surge in Mycoplasma pneumonia cases from any region in India, the Health Ministry clarified.

The illness is spread by coughing or sneezing. After contracting the infection, it may take as long as four weeks for a person to develop symptoms.

Dr Jayadevan further explained that this pathogen follows cyclical patterns, with past research indicating Mycoplasma occurrences every 3-4 years, varying in frequency. Termed "walking pneumonia," its clinical presentation is milder than suggested by X-rays. Despite an ill-looking chest X-ray, patients may not exhibit symptoms, unlike other pneumonia causes. As a bacterial infection, Mycoplasma can affect those recently recovering from viral infections. China reports a winter surge of various respiratory pathogens, a common occurrence, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, adenovirus, and Mycoplasma.

"There is no threat as of now of a new pathogen coming from China as previously experienced even though some social media posts have indirectly suggested this. From India's perspective, we have influenza and other viral infections and COVID is slowly raising its head after a long gap of seven months in the country. As winter approaches and people gather indoors, respiratory pathogens will commonly spread and therefore people who engage in social gatherings in ill-ventilated spaces are advised to wear a mask, when appropriate," Dr Jayadevan recommended.

Frequent hand-washing will help prevent multiple pathogens including influenza because respiratory secretions tend to stick on fingers and get transferred between people," he added.

"Good hygiene is important to help decrease the spread of M. pneumoniae and other respiratory germs," according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is no vaccine to prevent infections yet.

"The Union Health Ministry is in touch with state health authorities and is keeping a close watch on the situation on an everyday basis," the Health Ministry concluded.

