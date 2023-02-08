In a recent incident at Tel Aviv airport in Israel, a couple proceeded towards security and boarding after leaving their infant at the check-in counter.

Confusion about purchase of airline tickets for the infant, and an argument that followed, seem to have resulted in this incident. The airport security retrieved the passengers and handed over the infant to them.



While all seems to have ended well in this case, traveling with a child or infant on an airline may require extra fees, tickets, or preparations.



Here’s a guide for both domestic and international travel.



Can infants travel on domestic airlines?

Yes, they can. Infants up to seven days of age need medical authorisation to fly.



How do airlines define ‘infant’?

A child above seven days of age and before his/her second birthday is called an infant.



How do airlines classify children?

Any traveller who has crossed his/her second birthday and below the age of 12 is classified as a child.



What are the ticket rules for infants?

Infants up to the age of two can only travel accompanied by an adult on their lap. The ticket prices are roughly 10 per cent of the economy fare provided they don’t occupy a seat. With some airlines, a flat price of Rs 1,000 (for Air India),



Rs 1,500 (for GoFirst and Indigo) and Rs 1,750 (for SpiceJet) is charged.



Infants need to have a valid ID card to avail the special price tickets. Only one infant per adult is allowed. Infants are not allotted an extra seat and will be seated on the adult’s lap. They are also not allowed to be seated in the emergency exit rows.



Airlines also require you to mention that you are traveling with an infant at the time of booking. There is a restriction on the number of infants per flight.



What if an infant has crossed his/her second birthday during the return journey?

They will then be classified as a child and a full-fare ticket will have to be bought.

Do infant tickets have baggage allowance?

That depends on the airline. Several domestic airlines don’t include baggage allowance in these tickets while some like Vistara do allow 7 kg baggage for an infant that can be carried as check-in or hand baggage.



What are the ticket rules for children?

For domestic travel, the full fare applies to children over the age of two. No concessions are applicable.



Can children travel unaccompanied on domestic airlines?

Children between the ages of five and 12 can travel as unaccompanied minors. A fee for unaccompanied minors is usually charged by the airline to provide assistance in addition to the full ticket fare. The amount varies based on airlines (for example, it is Rs 2,500 per minor on Vistara Airlines).

Children need to carry a valid photo ID for their travel.



For those above the age of 13 to 18, travel is permitted unaccompanied without a handling charge following validation through the UM Assistance and Handling Waiver Form.

International Travel

Travel for infants and children on international routes varies depending on the airline and destination. Here are some points to note.



- For instance, Air Asia does not allow unaccompanied minors below the age of 12 on board its international flights.

- Fares levied for infants and children are variable, too. Air India charges 75 percent of its economy fare for children.

- Infants may not require a separate ticket, but an infant fee is levied.

- Most airlines include baggage of up to 7 kgs with infant fares.

- Photo ID cards are mandatory to avail infant or child fare.

- If a child is traveling accompanied by adults other than their parents or has a different surname, a consent form/ affidavit may need to be carried.

- Seating in emergency exit rows for both adults with infants and children is not allowed.

- There is a restriction on the number of infants per flight, so you might have to book early.

For both domestic and international travel, it is recommended that you refer to the airline and destination’s specific guidelines on their official websites or call customer care.

