Explained: India's Diplomatic Boycott Of Winter Olympics Over Galwan Clash

Winter Olympics will commence from February 4 in Beijing. However, the winter games are already embroiled in controversy as a soldier who fought against India in Ladkah's Galwan Valley in 2020 has been selected as the torchbearer. In protest of this controversial stand, an Indian diplomat has decided to boycott the opening and closing ceremony of Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The torch relay began in Beijing on February 2. The relay had over 130 participants, including Qi Fabao, the soldier of Galwan Valley fame, sports legends, Covid warriors and space scientists.

Why Is India Boycotting The Winter Olympics?

India's foreign ministry termed China's move to include Galwan Valley soldier in the Olympics ceremony as "regrettable".

"We have seen the reports on this issue. It is indeed regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday. "I wish to inform that our Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing '22 Winter Olympics," the ministry added.

National broadcaster Doordarshan has also said it will not show the live telecast of the opening and closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

Not only India, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have also announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics citing China's 'human rights record'. China has been facing backlash for its treatment of Uyghurs muslims living in the Xinjiang region of China.

The United Nations in 2018 said at least a million Uighurs had been detained in "counter-extremism centres" in Xinjiang.





What Has Galwan Valley Got To Do With This?

Among those participating in torch relay for the Winter Olympics 2022 is Qi Fabao, a regiment commander in the People's Liberation Army (PLA). He had suffered a serious head injury during the Galwan Valley clash with Indian soldiers in June 2020. Fabao has been hailed a hero in Chinese media for his role in the fighting against Indian troops.



According to a sensational new report by Australian newspaper on Galwan clashes, Fabao was was captured by Indian soldiers when he tried to mount an attack on the Indian side in Galwan. He led the fatal attack on Indian soldiers in which Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu was killed.

The report also said that 38 soldiers of the PLA drowned during the June 2020 clashes with India while they were trying to cross the Galwan river in dark. This is in contrary to China's claims that said only four of the soldiers were killed.







What Happened In Galwan In 2020?



Tension between India and Chinese troops along the Sino-Indian border started to intensify from May 2020. There were reports of aggressive face-offs and skirmishes along the border near Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The fighting intensified on June 15/16, resulting in death of 20 Indian soldiers. According to reports, soldiers of both sides were captured and later released.

Who Is The Sole Athlete Representing India At Winter Olympics?

India is being represented by one athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Mohammad Arif Khan will compete in the Men's slalom and Men's giant slalom events in the Games. Khan, 31, hails from the Hajibal Tangmarg area of Kashmir. Tangmarg is some 13 kilometers away from skiing destination Gulmarg, where Khan's father owns a ski equipment shop. The snow covered meadows make Gulmarg an perfect place for winter sports like skiing.

According to reports, Khan has represented India four times in the World Championships.

"I have been training over a couple of years seriously and my expectation is to be in world's top 30. To be in top 30 is like medal winners in the world," Khan was quoted as saying by The Outlook.





