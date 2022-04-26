Why Are India And China At Loggerheads Again, Over Travel Visas?

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, India has now suspended the tourist visas issued to Chinese nationals, according to reports. The news came to be known after global airlines body IATA (International Air Transport Association) issued a circular on April 20, saying, "Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People's Republic) are no longer valid."

It said the following passengers are allowed to enter India: nationals of Bhutan, India, Maldives and Nepal; passengers with a residence permit issued by India; passengers with visa or an e-visa issued by India; passengers with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) card or booklet; passengers with a persons of Indian origin (PIO) card; and passengers with a diplomatic passport.



Why has India suspended tourist visas for China?

Several media reports have called it a 'tit-for-tat' move.

India's move to suspend tourist visas for Chinese nationals comes in the backdrop of China denying entry to around 22,000 Indian students enrolled in different universities there. These students had returned home to India after the pandemic broke out and a lockdown was imposed back in 2020. The students haven't been able to return for physical classes since then.

India has been pleading with China to allow the students back in their classrooms.

On March 17, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has urged Beijing to adopt a "congenial stance" in the matter as the continuation of the strict restricts is putting the academic careers of thousands of Indian students in jeopardy. He said that a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had stated on February 8 that China was looking into the matter in a coordinated manner and that arrangements for allowing foreign students to return to China were being examined.

"But let me clarify that till date, the Chinese side has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students. We will continue to urge the Chinese side to adopt a congenial stance in the interest of our students and that they facilitate an early return to China so that our students can pursue their studies," Bagchi had said.



What is a tourist visa?

A tourist visa is an official document that allows an individual to visit a foreign country for tourism and travel purposes, while visit visa is given to nonimmigrants to visit any country for a short period of time for purposes like tourism, visiting relatives, friends, business trips, medical treatment, etc.

Why Do Indian Students Go To China?

China has in recent years become one of the top choices for Indian students to pursue higher education, particularly MBBS. The ease of getting admission and cheaper admission fees are some of the reasons. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, UK, are some other countries preferred by Indian students. A recent report claims that China is fast-growing a favourite destination for international students. In fact, China ranks number 3 in terms of international student intake, only after US and UK.

Chinese Business Representative's Reaction

According to Chinese media, a Chinese business representative in India has said the suspension of tourist visas has 'very little impact on either Chinese or Indian businesses'. The Global Times reported that there aren't many Chinese travelers in India owing to high ticket prices, approximately USD 6512 for one-way ticket, and lack of direct flights between the two countries. Chinese state media quoted Yang Jinsong of the China Tourism Academy terming the visa suspension as meaningless since 'given the fact that there are hardly any Chinese tourists going to India these days, because of the virus situation in the country and China's tightened epidemic control.'

China Vs India- A Quick Glance



The recent tension between India and China started back in 2020. According to reports, on May 5 that year, Chinese and Indian troopers were engaged in an intense battle along the border in Galwan valley of Ladakh. Skirmishes were also reported from border areas between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Both sides started deploying a huge number of soldiers on the respective sides of the border.



The fighting intensified on June 15 in Galwan Valley. In the ensuing clashes, one of the worst face-offs in almost 45 years, 20 Indian soldiers were killed. It was only after over 11 rounds of military talks that the disengagement process began. While much wasn't known about the casualties on Chinese side, China acknowledged that five soldiers and military officers were killed in the past year's clashes with India.



While the military level talks were going on, India announced to ban Chinese mobile phone apps like TikTok, Shareit, Shein, Applock, WeChat, Weibo, Club Factory, etc. As of now 224 Chinese apps are banned in India.



India's diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics



﻿India called for a diplomatic boycott of winter Olympics held in Beijing early this year because the soldier who was among those who fought Indian troops in Galwan was made the torchbearer. The torch relay Beijing on February 2 had over 130 participants, including Qi Fabao, the soldier of Galwan Valley fame, sports legends, Covid warriors and space scientists. India's foreign ministry termed China's move to include Galwan Valley soldier in the Olympics ceremony as "regrettable". National broadcaster Doordarshan had also said it will not show the live telecast of the opening and closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics.