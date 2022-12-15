The FIFA World Cup 2022 has seen the rise of many underdog teams that were able to upset the big, stronger football federations and make their impact on the coveted tournament.

Morocco's fairytale run came to an end after their 2-0 defeat against France in the second semi-final. But Morocco's run also reflects the influence of underdog teams throughout the FIFA World Cup 2022. It was a reminder of how such teams can make a difference inside and outside the pitch.

Their performances changed the scenario of the group stage points table that ultimately shaped the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Here's a look at how the underdog teams fared in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Morocco



Morocco created history as the first African Arab team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the first time in the tournament's 92-year-old history.

The Atlas Lions were drawn in Group F which also featured higher-ranked teams like Croatia and Belgium. In their very first match, the Moroccans held their defence for a goalless draw against 2018 finalists Croatia. But the Walid Regragui-managed squad stunned world football after defeating Belgium 0-2.

The Belgian Red Devils, which comprised of players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois were ranked number two in the FIFA men's football ranking before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But despite their 1-0 victory in their World Cup opener against Canada, the Belgian 'Golden Generation' were knocked out of the tournament after losing to Morocco and drawing against the Luka Modrić-led Croatia.

Meanwhile, Morocco went on to defeat Canada 0-2 in their last group-stage fixture and qualified for the Round of 16 as leaders of Group F. In the next round, the North Africans faced Spain, coached by Luis Enrique. Both Spain and Morocco were unable to make the breakthrough in the 90 mins, therefore pushing the officials to go for extra time. But after the two teams ended the match in a 0-0 draw, the match was ultimately decided on penalty shootouts.

For the Atlas Lions, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Hakim Ziyech scored from the spot. Meanwhile, Spain's Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and captain Sergio Busquets were denied from the spot by Moroccan keeper Yassine Bounou. Achraf Hakimi scored the decisive penalty to confirm Spain's exit and Morocco's advancement to the quarter-finals.

Morocco faced their next challenge in the quarter-finals against Portugal, managed by Fernando Santos. Youssef En-Nesyri's record-breaking header goal helped the Moroccans beat Portugal 1-0 and script history as they became the first African-Arab nation to play a FIFA World Cup semi-final in the tournament's 92-year-old history.

But the Atlas Lions were finally defeated 2-0 by Les Bleus ending their World Cup campaign. With the victory, France qualified for a consecutive FIFA World Cup final where they will be facing Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.

Saudi Arabia



Lionel Messi will be playing his last World Cup when he leads Argentina to the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. But Argentina had a rough start to the tournament when their 36-game unbeaten streak was ended by Saudi Arabia, one of the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament.

Saudi Arabia won against the Albiceleste 2-1, shocking world cup fans. Argentina gave a hard fight against Mexico and Poland for victory and advanced to the knockout stage. But the 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia added pressure on them while keeping the Saudis a step ahead for knockout qualification.

On the last matchday of the group stage, Mexico had the chance to qualify for the knockout after leading 2-0 against Saudi Arabia and Poland getting defeated 2-0 by Argentina. But Salem Aldawsari's goal for Saudi Arabia in the 95th minute changed the entire Group C points table. Mexico won the match 1-2 but failed to qualify for the Round of 16 due to their goal difference compared to Poland, who joined Argentina in the next knockout round.

Australia

The Socceroos were one of the three teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) along with Japan and South Korea to make it to the knockout rounds of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Australia lost to defending champions France 1-4 in their opening match. But they defeated Tunisia and shocked Denmark (both 1-0) in their remaining group-stage matches to qualify for the knockout stage.

Their World Cup quest was brought to an end by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez as Australia lost to Argentina 1-2 in their Round of 16 fixture. While Argentina dominated throughout the entire match, the Australians came close to a game-changing equaliser but Emiliano Martinez made the decisive stop to help Argentina win the match, who would go on to face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Japan

The Samurai Blues were drawn against Spain and Germany, two recent World Cup champions (2010 and 2014 respectively). But the Japanese surprised the footballing world when they defeated both Germany and Spain 1-2 and advanced to the knockout stage as the leaders of Group E.

Japan's performance in the group stage also knocked out Germany from the World Cup for a second consecutive time. Spain was also on the verge of getting knocked out after Costa Rica had a 2-1 lead against Germany. But Germany later defeated Costa Rica 4-2 which confirmed Spain's qualification to the knockout round as the runners-up of Group E.

Japan's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end after losing to Croatia in the Round of 16. Both Japan and Croatia ended the 90 mins 1-1 and no winner could not be confirmed after the match was pushed to extra time. In the penalty shootout, Dominik Livaković rose tall as the Croatian hero after stopping the penalty kicks of Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida to defeat Japan 1-3 on penalties and help Croatia advance to the quarter-finals where they faced Brazil.

South Korea

South Korea was drawn in Group H along with Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay. Under the leadership of Son Heung-min, South Korea started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a goalless draw against Uruguay.

Their chances to qualify for the knockouts were dented after losing to Ghana 3-2. But in their last group-stage fixture against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, the Taegeuk Warriors made a comeback from a 1-0 deficit and went on to defeat Portugal 2-1. Their victory gave them the advantage to qualify for the knockout rounds along with Portugal, adding pressure on Uruguay's quest to qualify for the knockout rounds.

The Celeste were winning 2-0 against Ghana and needed another goal to confirm their qualification. But the Black Stars restricted Luis Suarez and company from scoring the decisive third goal. Uruguay ultimately won the match against Ghana 2-0 but lost to South Korea in the knockout race.

The Taegeuk Warriors overtook Uruguay in the Group H points table on goal difference and advanced to the Round of 16, bringing Uruguay's 2022 FIFA World Cup quest to an early end. South Korea ended their group stage as the runners-up of Group H and faced Brazil in the Round of 16.

South Korea's World Cup campaign came to an end in the Round of 16 after Brazil defeated them 1-4 and advanced to the quarter-finals.