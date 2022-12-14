Lionel Messi Announces FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals As His Last World Cup Game
Argentina captain Lionel Messi confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday will be his last game for Argentina in the coveted tournament.
Speaking to Argentine sports outlet Diario Deportivo Olé, Messi said, “The final is my last game in the World Cup”.
The PSG forward inspired Argentina to beat Croatia 3-0 in the semis on Wednesday and help the Albiceleste qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals.
Messi has made the most number of appearances for Argentina in the World Cup, playing in five editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).
After scoring the first goal for Argentina against Croatia in the semis, Messi also surpassed Gabriel Batitstuta to become the highest scoring Argentine in the competition’s history with 11 goals.
The seven-time Ballon D’or winner also led Argentina to the finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup but the Albiceleste lost to Germany 1-0 in extra time.
He was awarded the Golden Ball for being the best player of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for guiding Argentina to the finals after 1990.
With 96 goals and counting, Lionel Messi is also the highest goal scoring Argentine and Latin American player in international football.
In Qatar, Messi has scored a total of five goals and provided three assists, keeping him on level with France’s Kylian Mbappé for the Golden Boot race.
Also Read
France To Face Morocco