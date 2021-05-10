Accept Privacy Policy Or Limited Functionality: WhatsApp To Users

WhatsApp users who do not consent to the messaging app's policy update will slowly lose functionality of the app contrary to the Facebook-owned messaging company's claims.



On May 7, a WhatsApp spokesperson told the Press Trust of India that "no accounts will be deleted on May 15 and no one in India will lose functionality" of the app.

However, based on information available on the FAQ on their website, users who do not accept the update will eventually be unable to make voice or video calls and send or receive messages.

Users who have not accepted the update yet have been subjected to persistent reminders to review and accept the update.

What will happen if you do not accept the update?

WhatsApp will send persistent reminders to users who have not accepted the update. These users will have limited functionality on the app until they accept the updates. Initially, users will be unable to access their chat list. They can only respond to messages they receive.

Users can still answer voice and video calls as well as calling back from a missed call. After a few weeks, users will be unable to receive calls and message notifications.

Even though WhatsApp claims that users will not lose functionality of the app, a messaging app where were one cannot send or receive messages and calls has no functionality whatsoever.

On January 4, 2021, WhatsApp updated its privacy policy which users had to accept by February 8, 2021 in order to keep using the app.

The new policy dictates how WhatsApp would process user data, how businesses can use Facebook services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats, more integration of Face book's other products like Instagram and what data would be shared with third party users.

However, following a massive backlash, the company extended the deadline to accept the update to May 15.