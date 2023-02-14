On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked users about their requests for Twitter features and bug fixes inviting a flurry of responses and complaints. “What are your top requests for Twitter features & bug fixes?" the tweet read. The Twitter CEO even responded to a few suggestions, amidst the thousands of which the tweet received.

Twitter, since Musk's takeover, has been at the receiving end of quite some flak over the changes Musk has brought to the microblogging site. Recently, a large number of Twitter users complained that they were unable to tweet, follow accounts, or access their direct messages due to a number of widespread technical issues. The company tweeted about the same from its support account too.



Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 8, 2023

What have the users suggested?

Musk, since his take over of Twitter, has often taken to the microblogging site to carry out surveys and ask questions to users. Last year, Musk tweeted several Twitter polls including asking users whether he should step down as CEO. In November 2022, Musk announced Trump would return to Twitter after he organised a poll asking the netizens if his account should be restored. A little over 51% of the votes, out of over 15 million votes, went in favor of Trump.

In response to Monday's tweet, users suggested changes to the 'For You' tab. While many asked to remove it completely, one said, "Feed refreshes for "For You" tab is weird. So is the font and paragraph spacing." Musk's response to the tweet was, “Fixing the recommendation algorithm is our current top priority. Twitter engineering has been working super hard on this. Proud of the team,"



Feed refreshes for "For You" tab is weird. So is the font and paragraph spacing. — Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) February 13, 2023

Another user suggested a way of getting rid of "troll & bot accounts". Instead of having an algorithm do recommendations, the user suggested people should "list content & ideology preferences and have the algorithm fulfill those preferences".

Instead of having an algorithm do recommendations, why not have people list content & ideology preferences and have the algorithm fulfill those preferences (after getting rid of the troll & bot accounts)? — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) February 13, 2023

Better deep linking within the different applications instead of sending to a website was also suggested, for a "seamless way to go back to Twitter".



better deeplinking within apps. Many of our followers want a seamless way to get back onto twitter, and deeplinking to an app vs sending to a website would make for a more seamless experience for our Followers, and all users on Twitter. — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) February 13, 2023

One user wanted a faster way to report a tweet and suggested "lesser screens/clicks" for the same.

Hey Elon 👋



It takes so much time to report a single tweet. Is it possible to make that process faster? Maybe less screens/clicks? — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 13, 2023

A user suggested, “Collapse threads in no longer than 3 consecutive tweets." To this, Musk replied, “Agreed."

Collapse threads in no longer than 3 consecutive tweets — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) February 13, 2023

Apart from the serious suggestions, some users also suggested some funny ones, while a few poked fun at Musk.

You not being on it anymore — alyssa mercante (@alyssa_merc) February 13, 2023

Whenever someone signs up for Twitter, they should automatically follow me, like I'm Tom from Myspace. — Kevin Sekniqi 🔺 (@kevinsekniqi) February 13, 2023









"Snooze" muting function so I can ignore someone for a period of time but not have to remember to unmute them (which I never do) — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) February 13, 2023



