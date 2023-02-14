What Bug Fixes Do Twitter Users Want? Here's What They Told Elon Musk
Users flooded Elon Musk's query on Twitter asking users for their suggestions on bug fixes and new features.
On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk asked users about their requests for Twitter features and bug fixes inviting a flurry of responses and complaints. “What are your top requests for Twitter features & bug fixes?" the tweet read. The Twitter CEO even responded to a few suggestions, amidst the thousands of which the tweet received.
Twitter, since Musk's takeover, has been at the receiving end of quite some flak over the changes Musk has brought to the microblogging site. Recently, a large number of Twitter users complained that they were unable to tweet, follow accounts, or access their direct messages due to a number of widespread technical issues. The company tweeted about the same from its support account too.
What have the users suggested?
Musk, since his take over of Twitter, has often taken to the microblogging site to carry out surveys and ask questions to users. Last year, Musk tweeted several Twitter polls including asking users whether he should step down as CEO. In November 2022, Musk announced Trump would return to Twitter after he organised a poll asking the netizens if his account should be restored. A little over 51% of the votes, out of over 15 million votes, went in favor of Trump.
In response to Monday's tweet, users suggested changes to the 'For You' tab. While many asked to remove it completely, one said, "Feed refreshes for "For You" tab is weird. So is the font and paragraph spacing." Musk's response to the tweet was, “Fixing the recommendation algorithm is our current top priority. Twitter engineering has been working super hard on this. Proud of the team,"
Another user suggested a way of getting rid of "troll & bot accounts". Instead of having an algorithm do recommendations, the user suggested people should "list content & ideology preferences and have the algorithm fulfill those preferences".
Better deep linking within the different applications instead of sending to a website was also suggested, for a "seamless way to go back to Twitter".
One user wanted a faster way to report a tweet and suggested "lesser screens/clicks" for the same.
A user suggested, “Collapse threads in no longer than 3 consecutive tweets." To this, Musk replied, “Agreed."
Apart from the serious suggestions, some users also suggested some funny ones, while a few poked fun at Musk.
