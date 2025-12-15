Deadliest Australian Shooting Since 1996: 15 Killed at Bondi Beach

,

;

,

;

,

, and

,

The death toll has risen to 15 after two gunmen opened fire on a crowd at Bondi Beach at about 6.47pm on Sunday. Thirty-eight people were injured and taken to hospital, including two police officers and four children. One of the gunmen is also dead. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

A crowd of more than 1,000 had gathered to celebrate the first day of the Jewish festival Hanukkah. Bondi Beach is in the Sydney eastern suburbs, the heart of the Jewish community. New South Wales police have declared the shooting a terrorist attack.

Police confirmed one suspect had been taken into custody and was in serious condition. Another suspect was killed at the scene and police said they were investigating the possibility of a third offender. One of the attackers was known to authorities.

On Sunday evening, police were also investigating reports of an explosive device near the beach. At a press conference on Sunday night, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed an improvised explosive had been found in a car.

ASIO head Mike Burgess said Australia’s terrorism threat level remained at “probable”. This means there is a greater than 50% chance of an onshore attack or attack planning in the next twelve months. “I don’t see that changing at this stage,” Burgess told reporters in Canberra on Sunday night.

Soon after the shooting began, horrific vision emerged on social media of people shot dead or injured, as well as footage of incredible acts of bravery from passersby trying to thwart the attack.

One video shows a bystander tackling a gunman from behind, wrestling his gun from him. Others were performing CPR on the injured on the beach.

A Jewish chaplain with blood on him spoke of trying to save people amid terrible scenes of people shot in the head. People fled as the attack unfolded, but some elderly people were unable to run.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes as “shocking and distressing”. “My thoughts are with every person affected.” In the wake of the attack he convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee of cabinet.

Albanese received a preliminary briefing from Australian Federal Police acting Deputy Commissioner Nigel Ryan and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, who convened an emergency meeting of state cabinet. Albanese defended himself against criticism he had not taken antisemitism seriously enough.

“Australia is braver than those who seek to make us afraid […] we will see justice done, and we will come through this together,” he said.

“There are nights that tear at our nation’s soul in this moment of darkness,” Albanese said. “We must be each other’s light. Hold on to the true character of the country that we love.”

At Sunday night’s press conference, Minns said “This cowardly act of terrifying violence is shocking and painful to see, and represents some of our worst fears about terrorism in Sydney.” He asked Australians to “wrap their arms around” the Jewish community, and praised both the outpouring of love and support towards the Jewish community as well as the extraordinary demonstrations of courage in the wake of the attack.

Lanyon called for calm, and said this is “not a time for retribution”. He assured the public no stone would be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice and ensuring there are no further attacks. “This type of disgraceful activity, this wanton use of violence, the taking of innocent lives is unacceptable to New South Wales.”

Independent federal MP Allegra Spender, who represents Bondi in her seat of Wentworth, also expressed her shock and horror.

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley also expressed her shock. “Australians are in deep mourning tonight, with hateful violence striking at the heart of an iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love, Bondi.

"Today we stand together as Australians against hate in this moment of profound tragedy and shock.”

In a statement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said “our heart misses a beat”. He called on the Australian government to “take action to fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society”.

The Australian Imams Council issued a statement condemning the attack.

“These acts of violence and crimes have no place in our society. Those responsible must be held fully accountable and face the full force of the law,” the statement said.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those who witnessed or were affected by this deeply traumatic attack.”

A timeline of the events

5pm – Chanukah by the Sea event begins. It’s run by the Chabad of Bondi which promotes it as “the perfect family event to celebrate light, warmth, and community.”

around 6.45pm – NSW police respond to reports of an active shooter.

Sometime after 6.45pm – Two shooters can be seen firing from a bridge towards people at the Chanukah by the Sea event. They have a number of guns. Video footage shows cars driving past them as they shoot.

One of the shooters, since identified as Sajid Akram, moves to the park grass.

A bystander, since identified as Ahmed El-Ahmed, tackles gunman Sajid Akram.

Sajid Akram runs back to bridge where video shows his son Naveed Akram is still shooting. He re-arms. Both men come under fire from police nearby.

Sajid Akram is shot and falls to the ground.

The second alleged gunman, Naveed Akram, is shot. A man in pale clothing walks towards the bridge then motions for police to come. Another man moves onto the bridge and raises his hands, a gunshot can be heard in the video footage.

AAP/ABC/X

Police and members of the public run onto the bridge in chaotic scenes. One man can be seen kicking one of the alleged gunmen, while another two people are fighting each other.

By 7.30, police are seen surrounding the shooters on the ground.

Sajid Akram is confirmed to have died, while Naveed Akram is in hospital with injuries.

This article has been updated.

Alexandra Hansen, Deputy Editor and Chief of Staff, The Conversation; Amanda Dunn, Politics + Society Editor, The Conversation; Judith Ireland, Education Editor, The Conversation, and Matt Garrow, Editorial Web Developer, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.