The death toll in the stampede at Indonesia's Kanjuruhan Stadium has risen to 174, while 180 others have reportedly sustained injuries in the chaos that broke out in the East Java province on Saturday.

The accident took place in the football stadium after supporters of the two rival teams clashed after the match. The accident is among the worst stadium accidents in the world.

Here are the latest updates on the incident:

What happened?

A football match was being played between two arch-rival teams-- Arema FC and Persebaya. However, Arema FC, the home team lost to Persebaya following which the supporters of both teams ran towards the field.

The police retaliated with teargas shells to disperse the crowd triggering the stampede. BBC reported that thousands of panicked spectators ran towards the stadium's exits, "where many suffocated".

Reports said that 34 people, including two police officers, died in the stadium. The injured were rushed to the Kanjuruhan Regional General Hospital. The Director of the hospital Dr Bobby Prabowo told Indonesia's Kompas website that most victims died of suffocation or had suffered trauma after being stepped on.

"It had gotten anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars," BBC quoted Nico Afinta, police chief in East Java, saying.

Probe ordered

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered a probe into the incident and said that the rest of the matches of the league be stopped till the investigation is completed.

Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali asked the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) to investigate the stadium tragedy. The two groups are the organisers of all professional football leagues in Indonesia.

"I am concerned and sorry for the incident. Moreover, quite a lot of victims passed away. It should be a lesson for all of us, thus it (similar tragedy) will not happen again," Amali was quoted as saying by Antara News.

Meanwhile, the PSSI expressed grief over the incident that left over 170 people dead.

Turut berduka cita atas kejadian yang menimpa pecinta sepak bola Tanah Air di Stadion Kanjuruhan, Malang.



Semoga almarhum dan almarhumah mendapatkan tempat terbaik di sisi-Nya dan keluarga yang ditinggal dapat diberi ketabahan.#PrayForKanjuruhan pic.twitter.com/7MIY2t4tQ6 — PSSI (@PSSI) October 2, 2022

Chief Security Minister Mahfud MD said that 42,000 tickets were sold for the match even though the capacity of the stadium is 38,000. He urged the kin of the deceased to be patient as the government probed the incident. The medical expenses of the injured will be covered by the government, he said.

Mahfud said that there were no clashes between the fans of the two rival teams since the fans of Persebaya were not allowed to buy tickets owing to the bitter rivalry between the two teams. The victims died from "pushing, trampling and shortness of breath".

How rival team escaped angry supporters

The Presabaya team, which defeated home team Arema FC, said that they were stranded in the stadium for about an hour. In a tweet during last night's chaos, the team's

Twitter handle said that the players had been "trapped in the mob".





Mohon doanya untuk tim yang masih berada di dalam rantis dan terjebak di kepungan massa 🙏🏾 — Official Persebaya (@persebayaupdate) October 1, 2022

The team and its officials were later evacuated in four armored police vehicles, according to reports.

"No life is worth football," the team later said in a tweet as it condemned the loss of lives in the clashes.



