26 Killed, Many Injured In Kanpur As Tractor Falls in Pond: All You Need To Know
The tractor was carrying around 50 pilgrims from a temple in Fatehpura when it fell into a pond.
At least 26 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday night after a tractor trolley carrying around 50 pilgrims fell into a pond. According to reports, over 20 people were injured in the accident that took place near Ghatampur area.
Most of the casualties include women and children. According to reports, the station in-charge has been "suspended for negligence". "Investigation is on, if anyone else's fault is found, action will be taken," SP Outer Kanpur TS Singh said.
What happened?
DM Kanpur Vishak G Iyer said the pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. "The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital," Iyer was quoted as saying by ANI.
SP Kanpur outer said that the pilgrims were residents of Kortha village and were returning from a "mundan" ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur.
Govt announces ex-gratia
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "The poor will get some land as well as pucca houses," UP Minister Rakesh Sachan told ANI.
"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured," Adiyanath wrote in a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, while the injured will be given financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?