At least 26 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Saturday night after a tractor trolley carrying around 50 pilgrims fell into a pond. According to reports, over 20 people were injured in the accident that took place near Ghatampur area.

Most of the casualties include women and children. According to reports, the station in-charge has been "suspended for negligence". "Investigation is on, if anyone else's fault is found, action will be taken," SP Outer Kanpur TS Singh said.

What happened?

DM Kanpur Vishak G Iyer said the pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. "The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital," Iyer was quoted as saying by ANI.







#UPDATE | A total of 26 people have lost their lives & others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. Investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed: Vishak G Iyer, DM Kanpur https://t.co/UoouqGJOCR pic.twitter.com/4KSF1pPdq5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2022

SP Kanpur outer said that the pilgrims were residents of Kortha village and were returning from a "mundan" ceremony at the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur.

Govt announces ex-gratia

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a relief of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. "The poor will get some land as well as pucca houses," UP Minister Rakesh Sachan told ANI.





UP | An unfortunate event. CM Yogi Adityanath has also announced a relief measure with compensation of Rs 4 lakh each ex-gratia. The poor will get some land as well as pucca houses: UP Minister Rakesh Sachan on Kanpur accident where 26 died pic.twitter.com/xaXu2fYCd7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 2, 2022





"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured," Adiyanath wrote in a tweet.





जनपद कानपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है।



जिलाधिकारी एवं अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर युद्ध स्तर पर राहत व बचाव कार्य संचालित करने तथा घायलों के समुचित उपचार की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 1, 2022





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased, while the injured will be given financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each.





An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 1, 2022



