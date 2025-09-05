SIM-swap scams and their digital counterpart, the eSIM fraud, are fast-growing threats in India. Criminals hijack phone numbers to intercept OTPs, drain bank accounts, and lock you out of your own digital identity.

In fact, a few days ago, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), a unit of the Home Ministry, issued a warning to users about the scam. I4C shared the incident of a user wherein, despite disabling the user's ATM card and UPI account, scammers managed to defraud him of Rs 4 lakh.

How the Scam Works

Fraudsters impersonate mobile provider staff or government officials, sending fake eSIM activation links or urgent SIM-swap requests.

Once you click, your number is transferred to the scammer’s device. Your SIM deactivates, and all OTPs, bank messages, and calls are redirected to them. With this access, they can reset passwords, approve transactions, and empty your accounts.





Why It’s Dangerous

Unlike traditional SIM-swap scams, eSIM scams can occur entirely online, with no store visit or physical SIM needed. Victims in India have reported losing lakhs within minutes of their number being hijacked. The speed and invisibility of the fraud make it especially dangerous.

Red Flags to Watch Out For

Receiving sudden activation messages or SIM-swap instructions you never requested.

Experiencing unexpected signal loss or call/SMS failures.

Missing OTPs or getting locked out of accounts even when using correct credentials.

How To Stay Safe