What Is The QR Code Scam?

QR code scams happen when a seemingly harmless QR code redirects you to a fraudulent website, often to steal your payment details or download malware onto your device. Trusting convenience can come at a cost.

Suspicious QR code placement, unexpected payment redirections, or requests for personal information indicate a potential scam.

Dangers Of This Scam

You can’t preview the link attached to the QR code before scanning, so you might unknowingly land on a malicious site that looks authentic.

Since QR codes offer speed and convenience, and have minimal safeguards, they’re easy to exploit. Hera Rizwan reported on this growing scam earlier this year.

Fraudsters can make QR codes look realistic or use expired domains to replace real ones.

Common QR Scam Tactics

Sticker Hijacks: Malicious QR codes pasted over the original codes in public environments.

Fake Package Codes: Scanning QR codes on products redirects you to phishing or payment sites (e.g. warranty scams).

PDF/Email Quishing: QR codes embedded in PDF attachments in emails may lead to sites impersonating trusted services.

How To Stay Safe

Is the QR code from a trusted source? Check the preview link if your scanner allows it.

Stick to official apps or websites for payments or product registration.

Avoid scanning codes in public places if you’re unsure who put them there.

When scanning QR codes, ensure you are connected to a private WiFi network or a trusted mobile data provider. Public Wi-Fi networks may be vulnerable to data interception.

Enable two-factor authentication and mobile alerts on your banking apps, so you notice any unauthorised transactions instantly.

If you’ve received a suspicious QR code from someone, send it to BOOM’s Tipline (7700906588) and we’ll check it for you.

And if you feel like you have been scammed, report it on cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930.