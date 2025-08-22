What It Is

Job fraud involves scammers offering fake employment opportunities, often advertised via WhatsApp, social media, or job portals.

Victims are tricked into paying for “training” or visas. But the secret goal is to steal personal data or money outright.

How the Scam Works

Scammers pose as recruiters or officials from companies and conduct false interviews. They promise high-paying roles, and then demand payment for registration, training, or visa processing, etc.

These offers usually proceed quite quickly, whereas genuine recruitment generally takes a week or two to complete.

In extreme cases, people are lured abroad with fake offers and then forced into cybercrime operations abroad.

Watch Out For These Red Flags

Job offers from organisations you haven’t applied to

Vague job descriptions promising “too good to be true” salaries

Upfront payment requests for “training,” “visa processing,” or “job kits”

Email IDs that don’t seem to carry a legitimate company domain

Some scammers may even use the logo/branding of legitimate companies to impersonate real recruiters

How To Stay Safe