Job fraud involves scammers offering fake employment opportunities, often advertised via WhatsApp, social media, or job portals.
Victims are tricked into paying for “training” or visas. But the secret goal is to steal personal data or money outright.
Scammers pose as recruiters or officials from companies and conduct false interviews. They promise high-paying roles, and then demand payment for registration, training, or visa processing, etc.
These offers usually proceed quite quickly, whereas genuine recruitment generally takes a week or two to complete.
In extreme cases, people are lured abroad with fake offers and then forced into cybercrime operations abroad.
