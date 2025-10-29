Scammers are placing orders in other people’s names to create “verified” purchases and post fake reviews. Apparently, this tactic is called brushing. The packages may be cheap, unexpected, and can be used for further fraud.

In India, the courier service Delhivery has been accused of several such fake orders.

What The Scam Is

You receive a message like this:

“Hi! Your order 21367590 from Smartship Order (AWB: 3159429097971) is out for delivery and will arrive today!

Our executive [phone number] is on the way.

💛 Happy with the service? Share a thank-you note for your delivery executive on social media and brighten their festive season! 🎉

🔒 Security Alert: Ignore fake SMS about “failed delivery attempts”. Track safely using the button below or on the Delhivery App.”

A seller or fraudster orders items to real addresses so they can verify information collected from public sources or other breaches. The parcels are usually low-value items (such as beauty products, jewellery, and gadgets) and may arrive with no record of you ordering them.

How To Spot It

You receive a package you didn’t order. The executive refuses to take it back or show you proof of the order.

An unexpected “delivery” notification or text about a purchase you don’t recognise. Sometimes it may even have tracking updates inside the retailer’s app or website.

Later, you may even find product reviews posted online under your name or an account you didn’t write. Check your account activity and review history.

What To Avoid

Don’t click on unknown links in texts or emails claiming to be about the delivery, since these can be phishing attempts. Always check orders inside the official app/website.

Don’t accept responsibility for the review or confirm any “payment” requests that arrive after an unsolicited parcel. Legitimate retailers won’t ask you to pay for items you didn’t order.

Immediate Steps To Take