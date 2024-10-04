‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’—every vlog Rahul Yadav posts on YouTube begins with this enthusiastic greeting, aimed at his growing audience of over 6,000 subscribers. Yadav, who runs the channel Rahul Kavi Gorakpuri, provides information and advice to Indians seeking better job opportunities in Israel.

Originally from Chauri-Chaura, a town near Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was recruited in Israel under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement, aiming to bring 10,000 skilled Indian construction workers to address Israel's labour shortage. The first phase of recruitment kicked off in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Telangana following the agreement in November 2023.

Yadav, who holds a civil engineering degree, had been working with UP’s Jal Jeevan Mission and had previously been employed with Delhi Metro as maintenance staff before learning about the Israel job openings.

“Earning around Rs 30,000 in India leads to a hand-to-mouth existence. In such circumstances, the opportunity to earn over a lakh per month in Israel is undeniably appealing,” Yadav told Decode.

His current earnings of 32.31 Israeli Shekels per working hour (roughly Rs 736) translate to a monthly income exceeding Rs 1 lakh—a significant jump from his previous roles.

The Road To Israel



Yadav's vlog series, "Israel Jaane Ke Liye Kya Kare?", chronicles his journey from India to Israel. After passing an interview at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Rohtak, Haryana, in February, Yadav was selected for the job of constructing frameworks. The recruitment process, conducted by Israel's Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA), focused on four specific roles: building framework, iron bending, plastering, and ceramic tiling.

“I applied for the job of constructing frameworks and was asked to demonstrate basic skills. Once I passed, the necessary procedures were completed, and I received my visa. I finally flew to Israel from Delhi on April 9,” Yadav explained, adding that not everyone managed to qualify.

Originally a poet, Yadav had started his YouTube channel to share his poetry. However, his focus shifted once he arrived in Israel. Now, his channel serves as a comprehensive guide for aspiring Indian workers, covering everything from the recruitment process to daily life in Tel Aviv.

“I could never fully pursue my passion due to financial constraints, but I wanted to document my work for myself,” he said.

In one video, he also warns viewers about job scams, advising, “Never pay a large sum upfront. Always verify information through official government channels. Once you receive an offer letter, email or call the Israeli firm to confirm its authenticity.”

Yadav isn't alone in his efforts. Vikas Pandey, another Indian worker in Israel, runs the YouTube channel Vikash Yadav Israel Vale, which has around 3,000 subscribers. Pandey, an electrical engineer from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Israel on June 13 after successfully applying for a ceramic tiling role.



Pandey said that he was struggling with a meager income in India. “Even after working continuously for 12 hours, the most I could earn in a month was Rs 17,000, despite holding a technical education degree,” he told Decode, explaining his motivation to seek work in Israel.

Initially hesitant due to the conflict in the region, Pandey first watched YouTube videos on Israel jobs and then reached out to several Israelis on Facebook to be reassured about the safety of Tel Aviv.

Now in Israel’s capital, Pandey has adapted to life in the city and even made a vlog detailing his daily commute to the airport construction site where he works, including an explanation of how Israel’s bus card system works.

Both Yadav and Pandey use their vlogs to help newly arrived Indians in Israel. They explain local systems, offer practical advice on day-to-day life, and even assist with issues like finding affordable groceries or navigating new work environments.

Pandey, too, advises job seekers to opt for the government route to secure a visa, as it involves lower costs and shorter processing times. He paid only Rs 66,000 for his ticket through the government scheme, whereas private services can charge workers up to several lakhs.



Many of their viewers, after following the journey described in the vlogs, contact Yadav and Pandey for assistance once they land in Israel.

Challenges and Rewards in Israel



Life in Israel, while rewarding, comes with its own set of challenges. Both vloggers highlight the long, tiring work hours and the difficulty in adapting to the local environment. However, they note that unlike in India, workers in Israel are "duly paid for each hour of extra work."

Speaking out of experience, the vloggers said that adapting to the local environment can also be difficult for newcomers. In their vlogs, they frequently caution aspiring workers to be aware of the challenges before applying.

One significant challenge is the mismatch between the jobs workers are selected for and their actual assignments. "I experienced this as well," Yadav explained, "but since they pay well in lakhs, it didn't matter to me. For others, though, it can be a problem. They struggle to adapt to the new tasks and may face reprimands."

Some Indian workers were even terminated for this reason, Yadav revealed. Other issues include wage disputes, difficulties adjusting to the local dialect and cuisine, and adapting to the fast-paced, technology-dependent work culture. "In India, more workers are engaged in a task than necessary, and our pace is slower. Naturally, if they continue to work in that pattern here, they will be reprimanded," Pandey explained.

He also pointed out that construction work in Israel is much more technology-dependent than in India. “Even the JCBs here are far more advanced. One needs patience to get used to the functionality,” he said.



Despite these challenges, both Yadav and Pandey emphasised that life in Israel, while tough, is ultimately rewarding. They highlighted benefits such as overtime payments, medical claims, and improved living conditions—advantages often scarce in India.

As Yadav demonstrated in one of his vlogs, even amidst conflict, Israel provides efficient services. When his flatmate reported a toothache, a dentist arrived at their residence within hours as part of their employee medical benefits.

Indian workers in Israel are provided with government flats equipped with beds, cupboards, washing machines and air conditioners. Each flat has approximately 6-7 people living in them.

For these workers, the opportunity in Israel represents more than just a job—it's a chance to save for a better future. As Pandey confidently stated, "With the amount of savings I have managed to accrue in a limited time, I am certain that upon returning to India after 5 years, I will be able to start a business of my own."



