A few months ago, Arpit Tiwari, the man behind the popular Instagram account ‘Streets of Gorakhpur’ had posted a video showcasing the waterlogging and poor sewer conditions in the city. Tiwari is used to praise from his followers for his drone footage of the city’s temples and recreational spots. But his post critical of the city management irked his 2,80,000 followers. In no time, his video was filled with harsh comments for portraying Gorakhpur in a ‘negative light’.

The video highlighting the city's faulty sewer system has been removed from the page.

One of Uttar Pradesh’s popular content creators who has quickly risen to fame by showcasing the city’s cultural and economic developments, Tiwari decided that he will no longer post such content. “People don’t want to see problems on social media—they’re already aware of them, and outsiders don’t care,” he told Decode.

But as Tiwari and other content creators from the state seek to be empanelled under Uttar Pradesh’s Digital Media Policy, their motivations and the broader implications of the policy are raising questions.

Social Media And State Control



The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy 2024 aims to harness the influence of social media personalities to promote state schemes and initiatives. Influencers like Tiwari, who align with the policy’s vision of showcasing positive narratives about the state, stand to benefit financially. “I’ve been documenting the city’s development and culture already,” Tiwari said. “If the government offers financial support, it’s a great initiative.”

However, the policy’s emphasis on highlighting only positive aspects of the state has sparked concerns among researchers and experts. For Tiwari, it’s just going to be turning a blind eye.

Political researcher Talha Rashid warned that UP’s digital media policy could undermine creators' independence. “This policy formalises the collaboration between the government and creators, granting the government more control over their content,” he said. “Previously, influencers had creative freedom, but now even that is under the government’s purview.”

Big Bucks For Content Creators



Under the new policy, payments of up to Rs 8 lakh per month are on offer to influencers enlisted to promote government schemes. The policy categorises influencers based on their followers and bases payments solely on views.

The policy states that payment will be made only when it is ensured that, apart from the advertisement, the original content posted must also focus on 'social, governmental, spiritual, economic, or cultural topics related to Uttar Pradesh'. Additionally, the content must aim to raise awareness and educate the public on various subjects concerning the state.

However, Rashid notes that payments are contingent on the content meeting specific criteria, focusing on “social, governmental, spiritual, economic, or cultural topics related to Uttar Pradesh.”

The policy also grants the Information Director authority to withhold payments if the content is deemed anti-national, anti-social, indecent, or offensive.

Prateek Waghre of the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) cautioned that this setup could distort reality, as creators are financially incentivised to focus on government-approved narratives. “Legally, there’s nothing inherently wrong—it’s like running ads. But because public money is involved, the incentives to shape content are concerning,” Waghre explained.

The executive director of IFF also highlighted transparency issues, noting that audiences may not realise these creators are paid by the government. While it might get revised in the future, its current form is problematic because audiences will not be aware that these creators are being paid by the government, he said.

Waghre added, “For true transparency, there should be clear disclaimers—not vague labels like "paid partnership"—so people understand that a creator is receiving government payouts.”

Decode previously reported on how influencers generated publicity for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without clearly disclosing their financial involvement.

‘Govt Jobs Are Rewarded, Creators Dismissed’



Harshvardhan Patel, owner of ‘Ayodhyawale’ told Decode that he supports the policy, noting that it doesn’t require him to abandon his original content. “I wouldn’t have joined if it meant posting only government content,” he said.

Patel gained significant attention for documenting the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya since its ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony in 2020. His content, which includes reels showcasing the temple's construction process, has attracted millions of views and garnered him over 2.5 million followers.

Patel sees the policy as government recognition of social media’s value. “Government jobs have long been respected, while the work of creators is often overlooked or dismissed as lacking potential.”

Similarly, Ujjawal Prajapati, who runs ‘Streets of Prayagraj’, believes the policy provides a much-needed boost. “Uttar Pradesh already has a thriving community of content creators. It’s encouraging that the government sees our value,” he said.

Prajapati’s page, which focuses on Prayagraj’s temples and the upcoming MahaKumbh, has grown in popularity as he aims to capture the city’s vibrant essence. Having recently graduated in commerce, the digital creator is now focusing on expanding his page. “I aim to capture the city's vibrant essence in my documentation. With Prayagraj hosting MahaKumbh in 2025, many visitors will seek information and they will find all the updates on my page.”

The policy’s implications extend beyond financial benefits. Rashid pointed out that the policy could create an uneven playing field, favouring empanelled influencers over those critical of the government and solely relying on platforms like Meta or YouTube for payment.

“It’s a nudge in the right direction for some, but it might discourage creators who want to maintain independence,” he said.

Blurring Lines Between Culture And Politics



Although many digital creators describe themselves as cultural documentarians, their content often carries political undertones.

Patel claims to be the first influencer to deeply chronicle Lord Ram’s legacy. Patel has worked with tourism departments in BJP-governed states and received payments, but he insists his work is cultural, not political, only aimed at promoting Uttar Pradesh's heritage. Despite some political undertones in his content, Patel had said that he doesn’t align with any party and will continue focusing on cultural narratives.

Similarly, Tiwari’s ‘Streets of Gorakhpur’ which is primarily focused on documenting the city's culture, also features some content with a distinctly political tone, leaning notably towards the incumbent party. For instance, there are at least three reels on his page, congratulating Ravi Kishan on winning the Lok Sabha seat from the Gorakhpur constituency in 2024.

One reel features Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with hashtags like #AbkiBaar400Paar and #PhirEkBaarModiSarkaar used in the caption. Additionally, several reels feature UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrating Holi in Gorakhpur.

While Prajapati-run ‘Streets of Prayagraj’ doesn’t contain overtly political content, it features photos of the creator with prominent figures like Jaiveer Singh, UP's Minister of Tourism, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, earlier posts of the page from 2017 mainly featured photos of people and crowded spots, trying to capture the city’s essence. Over time, they have shifted to focus more on Hindu religious sites and culture.

Speaking to Decode, Waghre noted that in the creator economy, most individuals earn relatively little, with the profits going to those at the top. “Many creators are looking for opportunities to monetise their work, so it's likely that many will participate, especially if it aligns with their own beliefs and political views.”

For Rashid, this blurring of culture and politics is a concern, especially during election seasons when content may inadvertently or deliberately push political ideologies under the guise of cultural documentation. “Creators might promote political narratives, often without realising it,” he said.

As Uttar Pradesh rolls out its Digital Media Policy, the promise of financial support is reshaping the landscape for content creators. While many see it as a golden opportunity, questions about transparency, independence, and the government’s influence over digital narratives linger. Whether this policy will serve as a true boon for creators or pose a threat to transparency remains a contentious debate.