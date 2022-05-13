Trending Stories

"Muslims Are Cancer": Witnessing A Hindu Rashtra Convention In Bengaluru

10 May 2022 2:39 PM GMT

Did Nordic Leaders Meet PM Modi In Denmark Due To His Busy Schedule?

7 May 2022 12:39 PM GMT

Lemons Cure Cancer And Are Better Than Chemotherapy? False Claim Viral

7 May 2022 1:20 PM GMT

2013 Footage Of Mass Massacre In Syria Shared With False Claim

8 May 2022 10:17 AM GMT

Cow Vigilante Violence On Muslims Goes Viral With DJ Mix

5 May 2022 10:28 AM GMT

Symbiosis University Agrees To Reinstate Unvaccinated Employee

The employee filed a plea with the Bombay High Court calling the University's move unconstitutional

By - Shachi Sutaria
Loading...
  |  13 May 2022 10:23 AM GMT
Symbiosis University Agrees To Reinstate Unvaccinated Employee

Pune's Symbiosis University is going to reinstate the unvaccinated employee they had asked to go on unpaid leave for not taking the COVID vaccine, the University told the Bombay High Court.

On Wednesday, the employee filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the University calling their move unconstitutional.

The University has now said that it will review their policy asking unvaccinated employees to go on unpaid leave till they are fully vaccinated. According to the Indian government, COVID vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory.

This is not the first such appeal that has reached the judiciary in the country. Earlier, the Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government to do away with the rule allowing only those passengers who showed their vaccination certificate to travel in the Mumbai local.

Also Read:Order Banning Unvaccinated People In Trains Illegal: Bombay High Court

On May 2, even the Supreme Court upheld people's rights to refuse the COVID vaccine, but even gave the Centre and States rights to impose restrictions which were the need of the hour.

Also Read:Can't Force People To Take Vaccine But Reasonable Restrictions Apply: SC

What Happened At Symbiosis?

The petitioner, Subrata Mazumdar (47), supervisor at the Pune based University claims to be a believer of homeopathic medicine rather than allopathic medicine and chose to not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the plea, Mazumdar claimed that in May 2021, Vidya Yeravdekar, the Symbiosis society's principal director, sent an email requesting the staff to get vaccinated and comply with all the necessary COVID-19 requirements. As a response to the email, the supervisor said that he told the director that he was unable to get vaccinated owing to personal health reasons.

To further drive their message home, in January 2022, the staff received an email from the HR of the institute asking all those who were not vaccinated to head out for an unpaid vacation. They were also asked to inform their University after they were fully vaccinated.

Along with Yeravdekar, Mazumdar has also named Bhama Venkatramani, the dean of administration and academics in the petition. He has said that the University's move is unconstitutional and illegal and infringes upon his fundamental rights under the constitution's articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life and personal liberty protection).

Furthermore, Mazumdar has defended his actions by stating that none of the members of his family were infected inspite of being unvaccinated but several of his vaccinated colleagues were still infected by SARS-CoV-2.

Also Read:India Reduces Gap For Getting Booster Dose For Those Travelling Abroad


Updated On: 2022-05-13T16:58:07+05:30
Symbiosis university covid vaccine unvaccinated 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Muslims Are Cancer: Witnessing A Hindu Rashtra Convention In Bengaluru
'Muslims Are Cancer': Witnessing A Hindu Rashtra Convention In...
Did Nordic Leaders Meet PM Modi In Denmark Due To His Busy Schedule?
Did Nordic Leaders Meet PM Modi In Denmark Due To His Busy Schedule?
Lemons Cure Cancer And Are Better Than Chemotherapy? False Claim Viral
Lemons Cure Cancer And Are Better Than Chemotherapy? False Claim Viral
2013 Footage Of Mass Massacre In Syria Shared With False Claim
2013 Footage Of Mass Massacre In Syria Shared With False Claim
Cow Vigilante Violence On Muslims Goes Viral With DJ Mix
Cow Vigilante Violence On Muslims Goes Viral With DJ Mix
Video Showing Muslim Couple Helping Hindu Priest, Child Is Staged
Video Showing Muslim Couple Helping Hindu Priest, Child Is Staged