No News Found

India Reduces Gap For Getting Booster Dose For Those Travelling Abroad

For those travelling abroad, India will follow the booster dose policy of the destination country.

By - Shachi Sutaria
Loading...
  |  13 May 2022 7:14 AM GMT
India Reduces Gap For Getting Booster Dose For Those Travelling Abroad

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted that the government was reducing the gap of the booster/ precaution dose from the mandated nine month gap for those citizens travelling abroad.

The Ministry reached this conclusion after much deliberation with the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation which advises them on COVID immunisation.

India will now follow the rules and guidelines prescribed by the country the citizen intends to travel to. This facility will be incorporated within the CoWin portal, the Minister tweeted.

India initiated the use of booster shots in January 2022 with the caveat that the gap between the second and third COVID vaccine dose should be at least nine months.

In January, health workers and those above the age of 60 could avail the booster shot. For others above 18, the government initiated booster doses from April 10 but only at private centres.

Also Read:COVID Booster Doses For 18+ From April 10, Only At Private Centres

India's change in booster dose policy is to adhere to strict vaccination mandates in several countries abroad.

For example, Israel permits only those who have taken the second dose no more than six months (180 days) before travelling, or received a booster shot to enter the country.

Several countries in the European Union such as Spain, France, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Portugal, Switzerland allow travellers and students who took the second dose or the booster dose in the last 270 days before travelling to enter the country.

Other countries like UK, US, Australia only require travellers to have completed the two dose regimen.

With this change in norms, India is making it easier for those who are travelling to other countries for employment, business commitments, admission to foreign educational institutes, participating in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India's official delegation to continue their journeys smoothly.

Also Read:No, Pfizer Vice President Rady Johnson Was Not Arrested


covid-19 booster shot covid vaccine booster shot 
If you value our work, we have an ask:

Our journalists work with TruthSeekers like you to publish fact-checks, explainers, ground reports and media literacy content. Much of this work involves using investigative methods and forensic tools. Our work is resource-intensive, and we rely on our readers to fund our work. Support us so we can continue our work of decluttering the information landscape.

BECOME A MEMBER
📧 Subscribe to our newsletter here.

📣You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Linkedin and Google News
Show Full Article
Next Story

Ad Blocker Detected

×
We notice you currently have an ad blocker installed. We rely on advertisements and membership to support our high quality journalism. We request you to turn off your ad blocker and help us serve you better.
Our website is made possible by displaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker. Please reload after ad blocker is disabled.
X
X

Hey, Check these before you go!

×
Muslims Are Cancer: Witnessing A Hindu Rashtra Convention In Bengaluru
'Muslims Are Cancer': Witnessing A Hindu Rashtra Convention In...
Did Nordic Leaders Meet PM Modi In Denmark Due To His Busy Schedule?
Did Nordic Leaders Meet PM Modi In Denmark Due To His Busy Schedule?
Cow Vigilante Violence On Muslims Goes Viral With DJ Mix
Cow Vigilante Violence On Muslims Goes Viral With DJ Mix
2013 Footage Of Mass Massacre In Syria Shared With False Claim
2013 Footage Of Mass Massacre In Syria Shared With False Claim
Did A Rajasthan Cop Fake An Injury During Jodhpur Violence? A FactCheck
Did A Rajasthan Cop Fake An Injury During Jodhpur Violence? A...
Lemons Cure Cancer And Are Better Than Chemotherapy? False Claim Viral
Lemons Cure Cancer And Are Better Than Chemotherapy? False Claim Viral