Wearing Masks Voluntary In Maharashtra: Is It The Correct Step?

Maharashtra declared that it was lifting all its COVID-19 curbs and restrictions including mandatory vaccination and masking across the state from April 1, 2022. This decision comes at a time when the state and the country both are reporting a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of people being vaccinated.

The state order also follows the Centre's directive asking states to remove COVID-19 curbs and slowly return to pre-pandemic times. Both the state and the Centre, however, emphasised that public health measures such as hand hygiene, masking, social distancing, and vaccination should continue to keep a check on the decreasing cases.

Following the state government announcement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that they would stop the drive of collecting fines from people who were unmasked in public spaces. This decision to revoke fines is a major win for activists such as Feroze Mithiborwala who had filed public interest litigations in the Bombay High Court arguing that collection of fines and not allowing unvaccinated people to use the local trains are an abrogation of citizens fundamental rights.

Even though masking is now voluntary, Dr. Subhash Salunkhe, a member of the state COVID-19 advisory committee feels that the role of masks should not be underplayed. Public health expert Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, on the other hand, supports this decision of letting masking be voluntary.



While the experts are divided, a few citizens like communications professional Akhila Natarajan will continue to mask despite the inconvenience while accessing public spaces in the current summer months. BOOM also spoke to Railway officials who said that they have not received any specific instructions about allowing or not allowing unmasked and unvaccinated travellers.

Experts Divided On Making Masks Voluntary

Dr. Salunkhe said that the reason for making masking voluntary was governed by factors not related to public health. " People are facing a lot of inconvenience with masks, yes. But this decision is not correct from a public health perspective. It is more a political decision."

The advisory committee member added that the government still needs to continue spreading information about how masking is important.

"Even if voluntary, its role should not be underplayed. There should be motivational and advocacy programs promoting the use of masks. They protect us against other respiratory diseases too," Dr. Salunkhe explained.

The doctor also added that he understands that beyond the public health perspective, the state government has been under pressure to lift restrictions as they are affecting other economic sectors. "Making it voluntary is all that they could currently do to satisfy everybody."

Dr. Lahariya welcomed the decision saying India cannot make decisions depending on the situation in the other countries.

"Currently, in our country the transmission rate is already low. People are facing other breathing issues due to masking and not hygienically handling masks. For now, making them voluntary is the correct decision, " Dr. Lahariya said.

Threat Still Looms, Some Still Choose To Mask

BOOM spoke to Akhila Natarajan, a communication professional, who said that the removal of the mandate does not influence her decision.

"I will continue to mask while travelling or at the market, basically in crowded places. There are many of us who stay with immunocompromised and senior citizens who are still at risk, " Natarajan stated.

She also shared anecdotes of her friends continuing to mask in other countries where the mask mandate has been lifted. "When people around them are continuing to be infected, the mask has helped them. "







