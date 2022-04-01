No News Found

Maharashtra, West Bengal And Delhi Among States Dropping COVID-19 Curbs

With a dip in cases across states, COVID-19 restrictions including masking, are being dropped by some.

BOOM Team
  |  1 April 2022 9:23 AM GMT
Maharashtra, West Bengal And Delhi Among States Dropping COVID-19 Curbs

After two long years of COVID-19 restrictions, the Government of Maharashtra, late at night on March 31, announced the withdrawal of all COVID-19 norms, starting at April 1 midnight. Provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 that have been in effect since the pandemic began, will no longer be invoked. The day coincides with the Maharashtrian festival of Gudi Padwa. The state has seen a constant decline in COVID-19 case numbers.

Besides Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi, have also announced the easing of COVID-19 norms after a period of two years. Here are all the details you need.

COVID-19 restrictions have been withdrawn in Maharashtra. What does that mean?

It means that the COVID-19 norms imposed under the Disaster Management Act 2005, will no longer remain applicable. In simple terms, all COVID-19 norms in public and private places will be eased.

Should I still wear a mask when I step outside?

As per the order issued by the Government of Maharashtra, masking in public places is still recommended to keep yourself safe.

Will I be fined if I don't wear a mask?

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has stated that no one will be fined for not wearing a mask starting April 1.

What about social distancing?

Social distancing in public places is advisable, as per the order, in view of the health and safety of individuals and the society.

Are these regulations likely to change?

That depends on the case numbers. The order clearly states that in the event of a resurgence of Covid cases, appropriate measures will be taken to curb the spread.

Have Covid restrictions been withdrawn in West Bengal?

Yes. As of April 1, all COVID-19 restrictions have been withdrawn in West Bengal. However, masking in public places will continue to be enforced.

What about COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi?

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all Covid restrictions have been lifted in Delhi. There will also no longer be a penalty on not wearing masks in public places.

Have any other states lifted COVID-19 norms?

As of April 1, Telangana has also lifted the mask mandate and all other COVID-19 norms. Masking, however, is still recommended for the elderly, pregnant women, and those with co-morbidities.

