CAA Protests: 2014 Video Of Delhi Police Thrashing A Man Resurfaces

A distressing video of policemen brutally beating a man by pushing him to a fencing has resurfaced with claims that it documents torture meted out to students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi.

The video shows two policemen pushing a young man against an iron fencing and beating him up with a baton. The man can be seen pleading to officers while crying in pain as cops continue to thrash him. It is viral with a text in Malayalam, that translates to, "Another dangerous scene from Delhi. This is the cruelty of Delhi Police towards student". Original text in Malayalam: മറ്റൊരു ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന ഭികര ദൃശ്യം. ഡൽഹിപോലിസ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥികളോട് കാണിക്കുന്ന ക്രൂരത.

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT









Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligargh Muslim University faced a crackdown by police on December 15 for protesting against the Citizenship law. Footage of police brutality on students of the varsities have been flooding the internet. The crackdown on the universities have triggered protests across educational institutes.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter, with the same narrative.















Fact Check

BOOM found that the video is five years old and is not linked to the recent CAA protests happening across the country. We broke the video into its key frames and performed a reverse image search on its frames. We were directed to the same video that was uploaded in a news report by Dailymail in January, 2014. The article was titled, 'Beaten and robbed of his wallet by the police: Brutality caught on camera as man is forced to grip railings as he is whipped'. According to the news report, the video documents police brutality on a pickpocket, who was caught red handed. The article also reports that three of the policemen involved in the brutal act were later identified by the department and suspended. Read the full article here Also Read Police Support For Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act Protests?

Video posted by Aam Aadmi Party's Facebook page BOOM also found that a longer version of the video was earlier posted by Aam Aadmi Party on their Facebook page. It was filmed near Red Fort in Delhi.

