Budget 2022 Live: India's GDP To Grow 9.2% This Year, 8-8.5% In FY23
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha tomorrow at 11 am, and will spell out the course of the government's fiscal trajectory for the upcoming financial year.
Updated On: 2022-01-31T16:46:32+05:30
Live Updates
- 31 Jan 2022 9:16 AM GMT
The Economic Survey states that India's GDP will grow 9.2% this year, and between 8-8.5% in the next.
- 31 Jan 2022 9:15 AM GMT
The Economic Survey is a document that provides a snapshot of the year gone by.
- 31 Jan 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Economic Survey Tabled In Lok Sabha
The journey to the Union Budget starts with the Economic Survey, which has been tabled earlier today in Lok Sabha
- 31 Jan 2022 9:13 AM GMT
Welcome to BOOM's live blog on the Union Budget 2023!
