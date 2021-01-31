Union Budget 2021 Live Blog: What To Expect

Get detailed analysis of Budget for FY2022 and latest news and updates by FM Nirmala Sitharaman here on Boom Live.
By - BOOM FACT Check Team
Loading...
  |  31 Jan 2021 4:43 PM GMT
Union Budget 2021 Live Blog: What To Expect

LIVE updates on Indian budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Catch all budget news, updates, highlights here.

Updated On: 2021-01-31T23:35:43+05:30

Live Updates

>Load More
Union Budget 2021 Nirmala Sitharaman Parliament of India Bahi Khata Lok Sabha COVID-19 Income Tax COVID Cess 
Show Full Article
Next Story