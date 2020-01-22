Budget 2020: BSE To Remain Open For Trade On Budget Day

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be functional on Saturday, February 1, BOOM confirmed with a spokesperson of the Exchange. The exchange will trade from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm - it's usual hours - with the pre-opening session between 9 to 9:15 am.

"Yes, the market will be open on budget day", the exchange's spokesperson told BOOM. "A circular will be issued next week." BOOM has also reached out to a spokesperson of the National Stock Exchange to confirm the same, but has received no response.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget, for financial year 2020 - 2021, on February 1.

However, this will not be the first instance where markets will hold an extraordinary trading session on budget day falling on a weekend. On Saturday, February 28, 2015 - the second union budget of the Narendra Modi-led central government was presented by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the markets were kept open for trading.

Last year on February 1, Acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the Interim Budget, BSE's benchmark index Sensex rose 0.6%. Later in the year, when Sitharaman presented the full budget, the index fell 0.98%.

