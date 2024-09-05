In August, false narratives around the political unrest in Bangladesh and the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case were prominent topics of disinformation. These two categories accounted for 41.3% and 14.7% of the 109 fact-checks published in English, Hindi, and Bangla.



Of all the fact-checks published, 28.4% were "Communal" in nature, followed by "International Conflict" at 16.5%, primarily related to the unrest in Bangladesh, and 12.8% focused on "Indian politics."

Bangladeshi Muslims were the primary targets of misinformation, comprising 15.6% of the false claims. A prevalent trend observed by BOOM was the use of the hashtag #SaveBangladeshiHindus on social media, which was used to spread misinformation by sharing unrelated old videos and images, falsely linking them to the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Mis/disinformation in 44% of the total fact-checks were peddled using old and unrelated videos.

Additionally, 47.7% of the total fact-checks involved claims that were shared by verified accounts on X. Among those who repeatedly spread false claims on their X accounts Sudarshan News and an X user named Jitendra Pratap Singh with four instances each.

We also fact-checked news channels such as Business Today, Onmanorama, Republic, Times Now Bangla and Zee News, ANI, for instances of media misreporting.

Communal disinformation spreads under “#SaveBangladeshiHindus” amid Bangladesh unrest

41.3% of the total fact-checks were related to the protests and political unrest in Bangladesh that erupted in July. These protests, sparked by students opposing quotas in government jobs and the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the country, have led to nearly 650 deaths. The unrest was accompanied by a surge of false claims, many of which were infused with communal narratives.

Mis/Disinformation in at least 36 fact-checks involved claims using the hashtag #SaveBangladeshiHindus or #BangladeshiHindus on X and other social media platforms. This hashtag was used to spread disinformation by sharing old or unrelated videos and images, falsely linking them to the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh. These false claims propagated communal narratives with misleading content.

For instance, a distressing video of a group of men forcefully carrying a woman and putting her into a vehicle in Bangladesh was circulating on social media with a misleading communal narrative.

The video was shared by multiple X handles and Facebook users, alleging that a Hindu minor girl was abducted by Muslims after her entire family was killed.

However, BOOM’s investigation revealed that the incident took place in Noakhali's Senbagh, a municipality in Bangladesh, where a man attempted to abduct his former wife. Locals confirmed that both the man and the woman are Hindu.

In another false claim, a video of a clash between anti-quota protesters and members of the Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, at Jahangirnagar University, surfaced with misleading claims that it depicted a Hindu woman being gang-raped by "an Islamic mob".

The video, featuring dark and blurry visuals with overlaid audio of a song, circulated with captions alleging that the assault was live-streamed on Facebook. However, BOOM found that while the video was indeed streamed live on Facebook, it did not depict any sexual assault.

Similarly, a graphic video allegedly showing dead children in a house was widely circulated on social media, particularly on X, with claims that Hindus in Bangladesh are being attacked and killed in their own homes.

The video was shared using the hashtag "#SaveBangladeshiHindus." However, BOOM found that the viral video was originally filmed in Myanmar's Rakhine State in June 2024 and was not related to the unrest.

Regarding media misreporting on the political chaos in Bangladesh, news agency Asian News International (ANI) shared a video misidentifying an elderly man holding a poster of his missing son as a Hindu seeking justice for his child in Bangladesh.

Their post read: "Bangladesh: A member of the minority Hindu community protesting with a poster of his missing son says, 'I will give my life but I want justice for my child. Where is my child? I have been going from door to door to inquire about my child but no one is listening to me.'"

However, BOOM found that the man in the video is a Muslim, not a Hindu. Several Bangladeshi news outlets interviewed the protester, who identified himself as Babul Haoladar. He stated that he participated in the protest because his eldest son, Mohammed Sunny Haoladar, went missing during the Hasina regime in 2013.

The news agency later deleted their post and clarified that the person in the video is not from the minority Hindu community.

Kolkata rape-murder case