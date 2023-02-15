Boom Reports
Vox Pop: Delhi Janta Racts To Appeal Vday as Cow Hug Day
Listen to this Article
On February 8, the animal welfare board in a statement appealed to people to celebrate Valentine’s day as Cow Hug Day. The board said that hugging cows will bring emotional richness and collective happiness to human life. The appeal was, however, later withdrawn by the board on Feb 10. We went out on the streets of Delhi to find out if the people are on board with this idea.
Do you always want to share the authentic news with your friends?
Subscribed Successfully...
Enter Valid Email Id
Next Story