Has the NRC exercise started in Assam?By - BOOM FACT Check TeamLoading... | 5 Feb 2020 12:54 PM GMTA viral video claims to show the commencement of evictions under the NRC exercise in Assam. Is it true? Watch this episode of BOOM Reports to learn more.Boom Reports FAKE NEWS FactCheck BOOM’s WhatsApp Helpline Need Help To Verify An Image Or A Video? Send It To Us On +91 77009 06588 Boom is now available on TelegramClick here to read our latest fact check stories and other updates.Show Full ArticleNext Story