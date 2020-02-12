Did Irfan Pathan Visit Shaheen Bagh?By - BOOM FACT Check TeamLoading... | 12 Feb 2020 10:58 AM GMTA viral video shows former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan visited Shaheen Bagh to support the Anti-CAA protests. But did he really visit the protest? Watch this episode of BOOM Reports to know more. Boom Reports FAKE NEWS FactCheck BOOM’s WhatsApp Helpline Need Help To Verify An Image Or A Video? Send It To Us On +91 77009 06588 Boom is now available on TelegramClick here to read our latest fact check stories and other updates.Show Full ArticleNext Story