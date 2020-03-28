BOOM Quiz 5: Are You Up To Date On COVID-19?
Test your knowledge on the virus and the disease taking the world by storm.
With over 607,000 cases globally, COVID-19 has gotten major parts of the world in lockdown. Fighting this pandemic requires us to be educated and well informed about this novel coronavirus and the highly infectious disease it causes.
To see how well informed you are, try out our daily quiz on COVID-19.
Also Read: False: Chinese Intelligence Officer Reveals Coronavirus Is A Bioweapon
Next Story