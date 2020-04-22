BOOM Quiz 20: Did You Miss Out Anything On COVID-19?
Test your knowledge on the virus and the disease that is keeping you at home.
The 21-day lockdown period is over, and it has now been extended to May 3, as we continue to fight the pandemic. The number of infections in the world is nearing 2.6 million, with nearly 180,000 reported deaths.
We can fight this disease by being well-informed and updated with factually sound information. Try out our daily quiz to test your knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic.
Updated On: 2020-04-22T20:35:35+05:30
Next Story