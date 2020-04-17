BOOM Quiz 19: Are You Updated On COVID-19? Try Our Quiz To Find Out
Test your knowledge on the virus and the disease that is keeping you at home.
The 21-day lockdown period is over, and it has now been extended to May 3, as we continue to fight the pandemic. The number of infections in the world just crossed 2.2 million, with more than 148,000 people losing their lives.
We can fight this disease by being well-informed and updated with factually sound information. Try out our daily quiz to test your knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic.
Updated On: 2020-04-17T19:07:08+05:30
